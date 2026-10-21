Shop all you want, spend absolutely nothing: The new fake shopping trend

Shop without spending: Fill your cart, check out, and even track imaginary deliveries without buying anything.

Try it for free: Sites like FakeHaul and FoodNeverComes recreate online shopping and ordering takeout.

Turn pretend purchases into savings: Delay impulse buys and put the money you would have spent into savings.

Do you love online shopping but hate seeing the credit card bill that follows? There's a new trend that might be right up your alley.

Websites known as "dopamine sites" let people browse products, fill shopping carts, check out, and even track deliveries.

The catch? Nothing actually gets purchased or delivered to your home.

As TODAY recently reported, these simulated shopping experiences are attracting attention as a way to enjoy shopping without the financial consequences.

And if you occasionally shop out of boredom or to fill a void, they might be worth trying.

How does fake shopping work?

The trend gained traction in South Korea, where developers created websites mimicking online shopping and food delivery apps. You browse products, compare prices, fill your cart, and complete an imaginary checkout.

Some even let you track a pretend delivery, just like Amazon or DoorDash. But there's no charge, no package, and definitely no buyer's remorse.

The idea? Sometimes we enjoy the anticipation of shopping more than actually owning the stuff. And for some, the dopamine hit you get when ordering something is real — even if you’ll never actually get the item.

Here are three fake shopping websites worth trying:

1. FakeHaul — Best for online shopping

Think Temu or Amazon, except your checkout total is always $0. FakeHaul lets you browse fictional products, hunt for deals, compare prices, and fill your cart.

You can even complete checkout without entering a credit card number or shipping address.

Creator Jack Yang wanted to explore whether people could enjoy shopping without the financial consequences.

2. FoodNeverComes — Best for takeout cravings

Constantly tempted to order DoorDash or Uber Eats? This one's interesting.

FoodNeverComes lets you browse imaginary restaurants, choose meals, customize orders, and complete a fake checkout.

You can even watch a pretend delivery driver head toward your home. No food arrives, and no money changes hands.

3. NoBuyCart — Best for tracking imaginary spending

Check out NoBuyCart and browse fictional products and fill your shopping cart without actually buying anything.

The interesting feature is its focus on showing how much you almost spent. That could help shoppers become more aware of their impulse-buying habits.

4 ways to turn fake shopping into actual savings

Instead of treating these websites as entertainment, try using them to change your spending habits.

Use the 24-hour rule. Tempted to make an unnecessary purchase? Visit one of these websites instead, then wait 24 hours before buying the real item. The urge might disappear.

Track what you didn't spend. If you skip a $65 impulse purchase, write it down. At month's end, add up the purchases you genuinely avoided. Just be sure to keep in mind that imaginary shopping totals aren't automatically real savings.

Transfer the money instead. Skip a $40 purchase you could afford? Move that $40 into savings. Now you've turned an avoided purchase into actual money saved that you can use to fund an emergency fund or retirement account.

Make real shopping less convenient. Remove any saved credit cards from shopping websites and turn off promotional notifications. By creating some extra steps, it gives you more time to reconsider the purchase.

But do these sites actually work?

That's still an open question. While simulated shopping might help some people resist impulse purchases, it could have the opposite effect on others.

Stanford addiction specialist Dr. Anna Lembke told Real Simple that shopping simulations can activate the brain's reward system, potentially increasing cravings.

In other words, pretending to shop might satisfy your urge to buy something, or make you want to shop even more. And of course, be cautious about privacy. A fake shopping site shouldn't need your real credit card information.

The bottom line: If you regularly browse Amazon, Target, or food delivery apps out of boredom, try fake shopping for a week.

Pay attention to whether it reduces your actual spending, and consider moving the money you don't spend into savings for the ultimate personal finance hack. Because the best shopping spree might be the one that costs you absolutely nothing.