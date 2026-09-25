Dollar General is bringing back its $5-and-under toy shelf for the holidays

Dollar General is offering more than 170 seasonal toys, with about half priced at $10 or less.

A new dedicated shelf will feature toys priced at $5 and under, including collectibles and games.

Shoppers can get 25% off qualifying toy purchases of $75 or more from Oct. 1 through Dec. 24.

Holiday shopping for kids can add up quickly, especially when there are multiple gifts to buy. Dollar General is looking to give shoppers more lower-priced options this season with an expanded assortment of holiday toys and gifts.

The retailer says it will carry more than 170 seasonal toys, with about half of the assortment priced at $10 or less and approximately 95% priced at $20 or less. It is also introducing a dedicated shelf for toys costing $5 or less.

The 2026 assortment includes toys tied to popular characters and trends, including Pokémon, Bluey, Disney's Stitch, Spider-Man, and The Grinch, as well as new Formula 1-themed products.

“This holiday season, we’re focused on delivering what matters most to our customers: creating memorable moments for less because holiday toy shopping should be exciting, not stressful,” Steve O’Brien, Dollar General’s vice president and division merchandise manager, said in a news release.

“We’re helping families discover affordable gifts from brands they know and love and we are bringing back our printed toy guide to help create a little nostalgia with wish-list making with prices families can feel good about.”

What's new this year?

There are plenty of smaller gift and stocking-stuffer options in the assortment. Dollar General says it will offer more than 40 giftable items priced at $1, including coloring and activity books, stickers, and novelty pens.

The retailer is also adding more than 20 new LEGO sets, ranging from $5 to $30, with themes including Frozen, Minecraft, Bluey, Spider-Man, Star Wars, and Botanicals.

Other options include:

Play-Doh products priced from $2.50 to $15

Melissa & Doug toys

Bluey toys and plushes

Pokémon products and collectibles

Mini Brands and WWE Ballers

New $2 Hasbro Classic Mini Games, including Connect Four, Yahtzee, Operation, and Hungry Hungry Hippos.

For shoppers looking beyond traditional toys, Dollar General says it carries more than 300 crafting items, with 85% priced below $5.

How shoppers can save even more

Starting Oct. 1 and running through Dec. 24, customers can receive 25% off qualifying toy purchases totaling $75 or more in a single transaction. The offer includes clearance toys, although some exclusions apply.

Shoppers can also purchase the holiday assortment online through myDG, with delivery available from participating stores. Dollar General says customers can receive a free delivery fee on one myDG Delivery order using their myDG account.

For families building holiday shopping lists, the combination of lower-priced toys, new products and a larger seasonal selection gives shoppers several price points to consider as they plan their gift purchases.