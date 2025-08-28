Safety Recall Roundup for August 28

Lulive dresser recall over tip-over risk

Consumers who own Lulive 12-drawer dressers sold on Amazon should stop using unanchored units and request a refund from the company.

Dressers can tip over if not anchored, posing risk of injury or death

About 3,500 units sold online from March to June 2025 are affected

Company offers a refund; consumers should contact Lulive for details

Changzhou Hengze Home Furnishing Co. has recalled about 3,500 Lulive 12-drawer dressers sold on Amazon. The dressers, available in white with a metal frame and wooden top, have been found to violate the required safety standard for clothing storage units. Unanchored, the dressers are unstable and can tip over, posing a serious hazard to children.

The hazard

The recalled dressers are unstable unless anchored to a wall. This instability can lead to tip-overs and entrapment, risking serious injury or death for children. The units do not comply with the mandatory safety standard under the STURDY Act.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall. Contact Lulive for a refund.

Company contact

Lulive can be reached toll-free at 866-610-4348 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at lulive12recall@sina.com, or online at www.lulive.com/recalls or www.lulive.com (click “Recall” at the top of the page).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Lulive-Recalls-Dressers-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Clothing-Storage-Units-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Lulive

DT Swiss carbon wheel recall for crash hazard

Cyclists using certain DT Swiss carbon fiber road wheels should stop riding and arrange for a free replacement immediately.

Defect can compromise wheel structure, leading to crash hazard

About 6,000 wheels sold in the US from September 2024 to July 2025

Stop use and contact DT Swiss for a replacement

DT Swiss is recalling about 6,000 carbon fiber road wheels due to a defect that can cause the outer carbon layer to separate, potentially leading to a crash. The affected wheels were sold as aftermarket products and as original equipment on various high-end bicycles.

The hazard

A defect in the affected DT Swiss wheels may compromise structural integrity, resulting in a risk of crash and injury if the outermost carbon layer separates.

What to do

Cyclists should immediately stop using the recalled wheels. Contact DT Swiss to register the product and arrange for a free replacement.

Company contact

DT Swiss can be reached toll-free at 800-000-1994 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@dtswiss.com, or online at www.dtswiss.com/recall. More information is also available at www.dtswiss.com (click “Recall” at the bottom of the page).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/DT-Swiss-Recalls-Carbon-Wheels-Due-to-Crash-Hazard

C.A.M.P. carabiner recall for fall danger

Climbers using Nimbus Lock Carabiners should stop using affected units and seek repair instructions from C.A.M.P. USA.

Automatic closing mechanism can break, risking falls and injury

About 12,600 carabiners sold from January 2024 through July 2025 are affected

Consumers should arrange repair with the manufacturer

C.A.M.P. USA has recalled about 12,600 Nimbus Lock Carabiners due to a faulty automatic closing mechanism. The defect can prevent the gate from closing, leading to a risk of serious injury or death from falls.

The hazard

The Nimbus Lock Carabiner’s automatic closing mechanism may break, causing the gate to remain open. This poses a significant fall risk to climbers relying on the device for safety.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled carabiners and contact C.A.M.P. USA for instructions on obtaining a repair.

Company contact

C.A.M.P. USA can be reached toll free at 877-421-2267 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at warranties@camp-usa.com, or online at www.camp-usa.com/nimbus-lock-safety-recall-information or www.camp-usa.com (click “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/#main-content

Ryobi pressure washer recall for injury hazard

Owners of Ryobi electric pressure washers should stop using them and arrange for repair to avoid risk of injury from exploding parts.

Overheating capacitors can burst, ejecting parts that may cause injury

About 764,000 units sold in the US from July 2017 to June 2024

Repair is available; consumers should contact TTI Outdoor Power Equipment

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment is recalling about 764,000 Ryobi brushless electric pressure washers, models RY142300 and RY142711VNM. The units may have a capacitor that overheats and bursts, posing a serious injury risk from flying parts.

The hazard

A defect in the pressure washer’s capacitor can cause it to overheat and explode, forcefully ejecting parts. This has resulted in 32 reported injuries, including fractures to fingers, hands, face, and eyes.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact TTI Outdoor Power Equipment for repair instructions.

Company contact

For more information, call TTI Outdoor Power Equipment toll-free at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit https://www.ryobitools.com/recall or https://www.ryobitools.com/ and click on “Important Recall Information.”

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/TTI-Outdoor-Power-Equipment-Recalls-RYOBI-Pressure-Washers-Due-to-Projectile-Hazard-Risk-of-Serious-Injury

Air Vent attic fan motor recall for fire risk

Consumers with attic fans using certain Air Vent electric motors from 2003-2013 should stop use and seek a refund due to fire hazard.

Electric motors may short circuit and cause fire while in use

About 2.9 million attic fan motors sold between 2003 and 2013 are affected

Refunds available; consumers should contact Air Vent for more information

Air Vent Inc. has recalled about 2.9 million electric motors used in gable- and roof-mounted attic fans due to a risk of short circuit and fire. The recall covers certain models sold between August 2003 and December 2013.

The hazard

The recalled attic fan motors have a safety cutoff that may fail, posing a short circuit and fire risk during operation. There have been 159 reports of burning or fire, though no injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using attic fans with the affected motors immediately and contact Air Vent for a refund.

Company contact

Air Vent can be reached toll-free at 877-247-4878 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://powermaxmotorrecall.expertinquiry.com or https://gibraltarbuildingproducts.com/ventilation-category/ (click “Important Safety Information”).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Electric-Motors-for-Gable-and-Roof-Mounted-Attic-Fans-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Distributed-by-Air-Vent

Party Favors lite-up torches and laser pointers recall for battery ingestion hazard

Consumers should stop using Party Favors torches and mini laser pointers and seek a refund due to serious battery ingestion risk.

Button cell batteries are easily accessible to children, risking injury or death

About 10,100 units sold nationwide from June 2024 to May 2025

Company offers refunds; stop use and contact MTC Trading

MTC Trading Company has recalled about 10,100 Party Favors lite-up torches and mini laser pointers. The products contain easily accessible button cell batteries, violating safety standards and posing a serious risk if swallowed by children.

The hazard

The recalled lite-up torches and mini laser pointers contain button cell batteries that can be accessed by children, increasing the risk of ingestion. Swallowing these batteries can cause serious internal injuries or death. The products also lack required warnings under Reese’s Law.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact MTC Trading for a refund.

Company contact

MTC Trading can be reached at 650-866-4800 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at mtcmans@gmail.com, or online at www.mtcmans.com/recall or www.mtcmans.com (click “Recall” for more information).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Party-Favors-Lite-Up-Torches-and-Laser-Pointers-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Battery-Ingestion-Violates-Multiple-Standards-Imported-by-MTC-Trading

CT-ENERGY coin battery charger recall for ingestion danger

Consumers should stop using CT-ENERGY lithium coin battery chargers and contact the company for a remedy due to battery safety concerns.

Charger and batteries are accessible to children, risking injury or death

About 1,100 chargers sold online from March 2024 to May 2025 are affected

Refund, replacement or repair available from CT New Energy Technology

CT (Foshan) New Energy Technology Co. is recalling about 1,100 CT-ENERGY lithium coin battery chargers. The chargers contain batteries that are easily accessible to children and are not in child-resistant packaging, violating safety standards.

The hazard

The charger’s lithium coin batteries can be accessed by children and lack required warnings and child-resistant packaging, increasing the risk of serious injury or death if swallowed.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled products and contact CT New Energy Technology for a refund, replacement, or repair.

Company contact

Contact CT New Energy Technology by email at info@ct-energy.cn or visit www.ct-energy.cn/about/22.html?land=en-us or www.ct-energy.cn (click “Urgent Product Safety Recall Notice”).

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/CT-ENERGY-Lithium-Coin-Battery-Chargers-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Battery-Ingestion-Violations-of-Standard-for-Coin-Battery-Products-and-Statute-for-Battery-Packaging-Imported-by-CT-New-Energy-Technology

FunFitX toddler bike helmet for head injury risk

Parents should immediately stop using FunFitX toddler bike helmets due to risk of serious head injury in a crash.

Helmets fail basic impact and stability standards, risking deadly injury

About 85 helmets sold online at Amazon between April and June 2025

Consumers should stop use, cut straps, and dispose of the helmet

The CPSC has issued a warning about FunFitX toddler bike helmets, urging parents to stop use immediately. The helmets do not meet impact and stability standards and can fail to protect children in a crash.

The hazard

FunFitX toddler bike helmets do not comply with mandatory safety standards for bicycle helmets. They may not offer protection in a crash, putting users at risk of serious or fatal head injury.

What to do

Stop using the helmet, cut the straps, and dispose of it. Do not resell or give away the helmet.

Company contact

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2025/

Wisekiddy helmet warning for head injury danger

Consumers should stop using Wisekiddy multi-purpose helmets immediately as they fail to provide adequate protection in a crash.

Helmets do not meet required impact and safety standards, risking fatal injury

About 19,100 units sold on Amazon between October 2023 and April 2025

Consumers should dispose of helmets and not give them away

The CPSC warns consumers that Wisekiddy multi-purpose helmets fail to meet mandatory bicycle helmet safety standards and may not protect against head injury in a crash.

The hazard

Wisekiddy helmets violate requirements for impact protection, stability, certification, and labeling. In a crash, the helmet may not prevent serious or fatal head injury.

What to do

Stop using the helmet immediately and dispose of it. Do not resell or donate the helmet.

Company contact

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2025/

Baberooklin mattress warning for suffocation hazard

Parents should stop using Baberooklin pack and play mattresses due to risk of entrapment or suffocation in play yards.

Mattresses lack proper sizing info, risking dangerous gaps and suffocation

About 1,600 units sold online on Amazon from December 2024 to June 2025

Consumers should stop use and dispose of these mattresses

The CPSC warns that Baberooklin Pack and Play Mattresses do not identify compatible play yard brands or models, creating a risk of entrapment or suffocation from gaps between the mattress and play yard.

The hazard

Without proper labeling for compatible play yard brands and models, these mattresses may not fit securely, creating gaps that can lead to entrapment or suffocation of infants or toddlers.

What to do

Stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and dispose of them. Do not resell or gift the product.

Company contact

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2025/