Safety Recall Roundup for August 28

Lulive dresser recall over tip-over risk
Consumers who own Lulive 12-drawer dressers sold on Amazon should stop using unanchored units and request a refund from the company.
Dressers can tip over if not anchored, posing risk of injury or death
About 3,500 units sold online from March to June 2025 are affected
Company offers a refund; consumers should contact Lulive for details
Changzhou Hengze Home Furnishing Co. has recalled about 3,500 Lulive 12-drawer dressers sold on Amazon. The dressers, available in white with a metal frame and wooden top, have been found to violate the required safety standard for clothing storage units. Unanchored, the dressers are unstable and can tip over, posing a serious hazard to children.
The hazard
The recalled dressers are unstable unless anchored to a wall. This instability can lead to tip-overs and entrapment, risking serious injury or death for children. The units do not comply with the mandatory safety standard under the STURDY Act.
What to do
Consumers should stop using the dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall. Contact Lulive for a refund.
Company contact
Lulive can be reached toll-free at 866-610-4348 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at lulive12recall@sina.com, or online at www.lulive.com/recalls or www.lulive.com (click “Recall” at the top of the page).
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Lulive-Recalls-Dressers-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Tip-Over-and-Entrapment-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Clothing-Storage-Units-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Lulive
DT Swiss carbon wheel recall for crash hazard
Cyclists using certain DT Swiss carbon fiber road wheels should stop riding and arrange for a free replacement immediately.
Defect can compromise wheel structure, leading to crash hazard
About 6,000 wheels sold in the US from September 2024 to July 2025
Stop use and contact DT Swiss for a replacement
DT Swiss is recalling about 6,000 carbon fiber road wheels due to a defect that can cause the outer carbon layer to separate, potentially leading to a crash. The affected wheels were sold as aftermarket products and as original equipment on various high-end bicycles.
The hazard
A defect in the affected DT Swiss wheels may compromise structural integrity, resulting in a risk of crash and injury if the outermost carbon layer separates.
What to do
Cyclists should immediately stop using the recalled wheels. Contact DT Swiss to register the product and arrange for a free replacement.
Company contact
DT Swiss can be reached toll-free at 800-000-1994 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@dtswiss.com, or online at www.dtswiss.com/recall. More information is also available at www.dtswiss.com (click “Recall” at the bottom of the page).
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/DT-Swiss-Recalls-Carbon-Wheels-Due-to-Crash-Hazard
C.A.M.P. carabiner recall for fall danger
Climbers using Nimbus Lock Carabiners should stop using affected units and seek repair instructions from C.A.M.P. USA.
Automatic closing mechanism can break, risking falls and injury
About 12,600 carabiners sold from January 2024 through July 2025 are affected
Consumers should arrange repair with the manufacturer
C.A.M.P. USA has recalled about 12,600 Nimbus Lock Carabiners due to a faulty automatic closing mechanism. The defect can prevent the gate from closing, leading to a risk of serious injury or death from falls.
The hazard
The Nimbus Lock Carabiner’s automatic closing mechanism may break, causing the gate to remain open. This poses a significant fall risk to climbers relying on the device for safety.
What to do
Consumers should stop using the recalled carabiners and contact C.A.M.P. USA for instructions on obtaining a repair.
Company contact
C.A.M.P. USA can be reached toll free at 877-421-2267 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at warranties@camp-usa.com, or online at www.camp-usa.com/nimbus-lock-safety-recall-information or www.camp-usa.com (click “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page).
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/#main-content
Ryobi pressure washer recall for injury hazard
Owners of Ryobi electric pressure washers should stop using them and arrange for repair to avoid risk of injury from exploding parts.
Overheating capacitors can burst, ejecting parts that may cause injury
About 764,000 units sold in the US from July 2017 to June 2024
Repair is available; consumers should contact TTI Outdoor Power Equipment
TTI Outdoor Power Equipment is recalling about 764,000 Ryobi brushless electric pressure washers, models RY142300 and RY142711VNM. The units may have a capacitor that overheats and bursts, posing a serious injury risk from flying parts.
The hazard
A defect in the pressure washer’s capacitor can cause it to overheat and explode, forcefully ejecting parts. This has resulted in 32 reported injuries, including fractures to fingers, hands, face, and eyes.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact TTI Outdoor Power Equipment for repair instructions.
Company contact
For more information, call TTI Outdoor Power Equipment toll-free at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit https://www.ryobitools.com/recall or https://www.ryobitools.com/ and click on “Important Recall Information.”
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/TTI-Outdoor-Power-Equipment-Recalls-RYOBI-Pressure-Washers-Due-to-Projectile-Hazard-Risk-of-Serious-Injury
Air Vent attic fan motor recall for fire risk
Consumers with attic fans using certain Air Vent electric motors from 2003-2013 should stop use and seek a refund due to fire hazard.
Electric motors may short circuit and cause fire while in use
About 2.9 million attic fan motors sold between 2003 and 2013 are affected
Refunds available; consumers should contact Air Vent for more information
Air Vent Inc. has recalled about 2.9 million electric motors used in gable- and roof-mounted attic fans due to a risk of short circuit and fire. The recall covers certain models sold between August 2003 and December 2013.
The hazard
The recalled attic fan motors have a safety cutoff that may fail, posing a short circuit and fire risk during operation. There have been 159 reports of burning or fire, though no injuries have been reported.
What to do
Consumers should stop using attic fans with the affected motors immediately and contact Air Vent for a refund.
Company contact
Air Vent can be reached toll-free at 877-247-4878 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://powermaxmotorrecall.expertinquiry.com or https://gibraltarbuildingproducts.com/ventilation-category/ (click “Important Safety Information”).
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Electric-Motors-for-Gable-and-Roof-Mounted-Attic-Fans-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Distributed-by-Air-Vent
Party Favors lite-up torches and laser pointers recall for battery ingestion hazard
Consumers should stop using Party Favors torches and mini laser pointers and seek a refund due to serious battery ingestion risk.
Button cell batteries are easily accessible to children, risking injury or death
About 10,100 units sold nationwide from June 2024 to May 2025
Company offers refunds; stop use and contact MTC Trading
MTC Trading Company has recalled about 10,100 Party Favors lite-up torches and mini laser pointers. The products contain easily accessible button cell batteries, violating safety standards and posing a serious risk if swallowed by children.
The hazard
The recalled lite-up torches and mini laser pointers contain button cell batteries that can be accessed by children, increasing the risk of ingestion. Swallowing these batteries can cause serious internal injuries or death. The products also lack required warnings under Reese’s Law.
What to do
Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact MTC Trading for a refund.
Company contact
MTC Trading can be reached at 650-866-4800 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at mtcmans@gmail.com, or online at www.mtcmans.com/recall or www.mtcmans.com (click “Recall” for more information).
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Party-Favors-Lite-Up-Torches-and-Laser-Pointers-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Battery-Ingestion-Violates-Multiple-Standards-Imported-by-MTC-Trading
CT-ENERGY coin battery charger recall for ingestion danger
Consumers should stop using CT-ENERGY lithium coin battery chargers and contact the company for a remedy due to battery safety concerns.
Charger and batteries are accessible to children, risking injury or death
About 1,100 chargers sold online from March 2024 to May 2025 are affected
Refund, replacement or repair available from CT New Energy Technology
CT (Foshan) New Energy Technology Co. is recalling about 1,100 CT-ENERGY lithium coin battery chargers. The chargers contain batteries that are easily accessible to children and are not in child-resistant packaging, violating safety standards.
The hazard
The charger’s lithium coin batteries can be accessed by children and lack required warnings and child-resistant packaging, increasing the risk of serious injury or death if swallowed.
What to do
Consumers should stop using the recalled products and contact CT New Energy Technology for a refund, replacement, or repair.
Company contact
Contact CT New Energy Technology by email at info@ct-energy.cn or visit www.ct-energy.cn/about/22.html?land=en-us or www.ct-energy.cn (click “Urgent Product Safety Recall Notice”).
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/CT-ENERGY-Lithium-Coin-Battery-Chargers-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Battery-Ingestion-Violations-of-Standard-for-Coin-Battery-Products-and-Statute-for-Battery-Packaging-Imported-by-CT-New-Energy-Technology
FunFitX toddler bike helmet for head injury risk
Parents should immediately stop using FunFitX toddler bike helmets due to risk of serious head injury in a crash.
Helmets fail basic impact and stability standards, risking deadly injury
About 85 helmets sold online at Amazon between April and June 2025
Consumers should stop use, cut straps, and dispose of the helmet
The CPSC has issued a warning about FunFitX toddler bike helmets, urging parents to stop use immediately. The helmets do not meet impact and stability standards and can fail to protect children in a crash.
The hazard
FunFitX toddler bike helmets do not comply with mandatory safety standards for bicycle helmets. They may not offer protection in a crash, putting users at risk of serious or fatal head injury.
What to do
Stop using the helmet, cut the straps, and dispose of it. Do not resell or give away the helmet.
Company contact
Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2025/
Wisekiddy helmet warning for head injury danger
Consumers should stop using Wisekiddy multi-purpose helmets immediately as they fail to provide adequate protection in a crash.
Helmets do not meet required impact and safety standards, risking fatal injury
About 19,100 units sold on Amazon between October 2023 and April 2025
Consumers should dispose of helmets and not give them away
The CPSC warns consumers that Wisekiddy multi-purpose helmets fail to meet mandatory bicycle helmet safety standards and may not protect against head injury in a crash.
The hazard
Wisekiddy helmets violate requirements for impact protection, stability, certification, and labeling. In a crash, the helmet may not prevent serious or fatal head injury.
What to do
Stop using the helmet immediately and dispose of it. Do not resell or donate the helmet.
Company contact
Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2025/
Baberooklin mattress warning for suffocation hazard
Parents should stop using Baberooklin pack and play mattresses due to risk of entrapment or suffocation in play yards.
Mattresses lack proper sizing info, risking dangerous gaps and suffocation
About 1,600 units sold online on Amazon from December 2024 to June 2025
Consumers should stop use and dispose of these mattresses
The CPSC warns that Baberooklin Pack and Play Mattresses do not identify compatible play yard brands or models, creating a risk of entrapment or suffocation from gaps between the mattress and play yard.
The hazard
Without proper labeling for compatible play yard brands and models, these mattresses may not fit securely, creating gaps that can lead to entrapment or suffocation of infants or toddlers.
What to do
Stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and dispose of them. Do not resell or gift the product.
Company contact
Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2025/