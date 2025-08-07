Recall Roundup – Week of August 7, 2025

🔥 Altafit af28 Smartwatches
Hazard: The wireless charging pad can overheat and ignite, posing burn and fire hazards.
Remedy: Replacement
Units Affected: About 2,900
Incidents: 39 reports of melting, burning, or fire while charging; 6 burn injuries and property damage.
Where Sold: HSN.com, March–May 2025 (~$50)
Consumer Action: Unplug the charging pad immediately. Contact Deale International for a free replacement by cutting the power cable and emailing a photo.
Contact: 877-880-6137 | altafitrecall@thedeale.com | Recall Info
🧸 La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas
Hazard: Fail to meet children’s sleepwear flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries.
Remedy: Refund ($75) or $100 store credit
Units Affected: About 1,185
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: La Ligne stores and online, Nov 2023–Mar 2025 (~$75)
Consumer Action: Stop use. Destroy pajamas by cutting them in half and email a photo to receive refund/store credit.
Contact:lou@lalignenyc.com | Recall Info
🧴 Sѐfralls Minoxidil Hair Generation Serum
Hazard: Lacks required child-resistant packaging; poisoning risk to young children.
Remedy: Replacement
Units Affected: About 21,300
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: Amazon, June 2024–June 2025 (~$10)
Consumer Action: Store product out of children's reach. Dispose of the contents and send a photo of the discarded bottle to receive a replacement.
Contact:sefralls@outlook.com
👶 LeymanKids Children’s Pajama Sets
Hazard: Violates flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing risk of burn injuries or death.
Remedy: Refund
Units Affected: About 600
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: AliExpress.com, March 2024–May 2025 (~$6)
Consumer Action: Cut pajamas in half, discard, and email a photo to receive a refund.
Contact:us_product_recall@aliexpress.com | Help Center
💍 Monica Vinader 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Jewelry
Hazard: Contains excessive cadmium, which is toxic if ingested and harmful with prolonged skin exposure.
Remedy: Refund or Replacement
Units Affected: About 300
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: Monica Vinader and Nordstrom, Nov 2024–May 2025 ($250–$350)
Consumer Action: Stop wearing the jewelry and store it safely. Return via prepaid label for a full refund or replacement.
Contact: 888-580-8582 | productrecall@monicavinader.com | Recall Info
🏀 TEMI Go Basketball Toys
Hazard: Contains small balls marketed to under-threes, violating small parts ban; choking hazard.
Remedy: Refund
Units Affected: About 660
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: Amazon, Sept 2024–Apr 2025 ($10–$18)
Consumer Action: Discard toy and email a photo to TEMI Toys for refund.
Contact:Temitoys@outlook.com
🐾 Pet Zone Laser Pointer & LED Ball Pet Toys
Hazard: LED ball may break, exposing button cell batteries; ingestion hazard violating Reese’s Law.
Remedy: Refund
Units Affected: About 15,400
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: Menards, Sept 2024–Mar 2025 (~$4)
Consumer Action: Stop use immediately. Contact Petmate for a refund.
Contact: 888-847-8716 | Recall Info