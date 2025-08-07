Write a review
Recall Roundup – Week of August 7, 2025

Toys, children's clothing, hair tonic among the items recalled this week by the Consumer Product Safety Commission because they present hazards. Images via CPSC.gov.

Smartwatches, pajamas, hair tonic, toys and a laser pointer are among the week's roundup

🔥 Altafit af28 Smartwatches

Hazard: The wireless charging pad can overheat and ignite, posing burn and fire hazards.
Remedy: Replacement
Units Affected: About 2,900
Incidents: 39 reports of melting, burning, or fire while charging; 6 burn injuries and property damage.
Where Sold: HSN.com, March–May 2025 (~$50)
Consumer Action: Unplug the charging pad immediately. Contact Deale International for a free replacement by cutting the power cable and emailing a photo.
Contact: 877-880-6137 | altafitrecall@thedeale.com | Recall Info

Photo

🧸 La Ligne Enfant Bonne Nuit Pajamas

Hazard: Fail to meet children’s sleepwear flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries.
Remedy: Refund ($75) or $100 store credit
Units Affected: About 1,185
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: La Ligne stores and online, Nov 2023–Mar 2025 (~$75)
Consumer Action: Stop use. Destroy pajamas by cutting them in half and email a photo to receive refund/store credit.
Contact:lou@lalignenyc.com | Recall Info

Photo

🧴 Sѐfralls Minoxidil Hair Generation Serum

Hazard: Lacks required child-resistant packaging; poisoning risk to young children.
Remedy: Replacement
Units Affected: About 21,300
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: Amazon, June 2024–June 2025 (~$10)
Consumer Action: Store product out of children's reach. Dispose of the contents and send a photo of the discarded bottle to receive a replacement.
Contact:sefralls@outlook.com

Photo

👶 LeymanKids Children’s Pajama Sets

Hazard: Violates flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing risk of burn injuries or death.
Remedy: Refund
Units Affected: About 600
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: AliExpress.com, March 2024–May 2025 (~$6)
Consumer Action: Cut pajamas in half, discard, and email a photo to receive a refund.
Contact:us_product_recall@aliexpress.com | Help Center

Photo

💍 Monica Vinader 14k Yellow Gold Mini Heart Jewelry

Hazard: Contains excessive cadmium, which is toxic if ingested and harmful with prolonged skin exposure.
Remedy: Refund or Replacement
Units Affected: About 300
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: Monica Vinader and Nordstrom, Nov 2024–May 2025 ($250–$350)
Consumer Action: Stop wearing the jewelry and store it safely. Return via prepaid label for a full refund or replacement.
Contact: 888-580-8582 | productrecall@monicavinader.com | Recall Info

Photo

🏀 TEMI Go Basketball Toys

Hazard: Contains small balls marketed to under-threes, violating small parts ban; choking hazard.
Remedy: Refund
Units Affected: About 660
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: Amazon, Sept 2024–Apr 2025 ($10–$18)
Consumer Action: Discard toy and email a photo to TEMI Toys for refund.
Contact:Temitoys@outlook.com

Photo

🐾 Pet Zone Laser Pointer & LED Ball Pet Toys

Hazard: LED ball may break, exposing button cell batteries; ingestion hazard violating Reese’s Law.
Remedy: Refund
Units Affected: About 15,400
Incidents: None reported
Where Sold: Menards, Sept 2024–Mar 2025 (~$4)
Consumer Action: Stop use immediately. Contact Petmate for a refund.
Contact: 888-847-8716 | Recall Info

