Recall Roundup – Week of August 7, 2025

Hazard: The wireless charging pad can overheat and ignite, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy: Replacement

Units Affected: About 2,900

Incidents: 39 reports of melting, burning, or fire while charging; 6 burn injuries and property damage.

Where Sold: HSN.com, March–May 2025 (~$50)

Consumer Action: Unplug the charging pad immediately. Contact Deale International for a free replacement by cutting the power cable and emailing a photo.

Contact: 877-880-6137 | altafitrecall@thedeale.com | Recall Info

Hazard: Fail to meet children’s sleepwear flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries.

Remedy: Refund ($75) or $100 store credit

Units Affected: About 1,185

Incidents: None reported

Where Sold: La Ligne stores and online, Nov 2023–Mar 2025 (~$75)

Consumer Action: Stop use. Destroy pajamas by cutting them in half and email a photo to receive refund/store credit.

Contact:lou@lalignenyc.com | Recall Info

Hazard: Lacks required child-resistant packaging; poisoning risk to young children.

Remedy: Replacement

Units Affected: About 21,300

Incidents: None reported

Where Sold: Amazon, June 2024–June 2025 (~$10)

Consumer Action: Store product out of children's reach. Dispose of the contents and send a photo of the discarded bottle to receive a replacement.

Contact:sefralls@outlook.com

Hazard: Violates flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing risk of burn injuries or death.

Remedy: Refund

Units Affected: About 600

Incidents: None reported

Where Sold: AliExpress.com, March 2024–May 2025 (~$6)

Consumer Action: Cut pajamas in half, discard, and email a photo to receive a refund.

Contact:us_product_recall@aliexpress.com | Help Center

Hazard: Contains excessive cadmium, which is toxic if ingested and harmful with prolonged skin exposure.

Remedy: Refund or Replacement

Units Affected: About 300

Incidents: None reported

Where Sold: Monica Vinader and Nordstrom, Nov 2024–May 2025 ($250–$350)

Consumer Action: Stop wearing the jewelry and store it safely. Return via prepaid label for a full refund or replacement.

Contact: 888-580-8582 | productrecall@monicavinader.com | Recall Info

🏀 TEMI Go Basketball Toys

Hazard: Contains small balls marketed to under-threes, violating small parts ban; choking hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Units Affected: About 660

Incidents: None reported

Where Sold: Amazon, Sept 2024–Apr 2025 ($10–$18)

Consumer Action: Discard toy and email a photo to TEMI Toys for refund.

Contact:Temitoys@outlook.com

🐾 Pet Zone Laser Pointer & LED Ball Pet Toys

Hazard: LED ball may break, exposing button cell batteries; ingestion hazard violating Reese’s Law.

Remedy: Refund

Units Affected: About 15,400

Incidents: None reported

Where Sold: Menards, Sept 2024–Mar 2025 (~$4)

Consumer Action: Stop use immediately. Contact Petmate for a refund.

Contact: 888-847-8716 | Recall Info