Playworld Systems recalls Unity Teeter Tunnels

Playworld Systems is recalling Unity Teeter Tunnels because of a serious risk of crush injuries. If a child accidentally falls underneath the Unity Teeter Tunnel the end of the seesaw plank can land on them, posing a risk of serious injury and a crush hazard.
This recall involves Playworld Unity Teeter Tunnels with part numbers ZZXX0182, ZZXX0182S, ZZXX0192 and ZZXX0192S. The seesaws allow multiple children to stand, sit and lie down on them and to crawl into a tunnel. The part number appears on the original purchase order and on the installation instructions.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled teeter tunnels and contact Playworld Systems to schedule a free repair. Playworld Systems will send a certified playground installer to each location to repair the unit. Playworld Systems is contacting all known purchasers directly and will request consumers place the teeter tunnels out of service until the repair is completed.
The firm has received two reports of children falling under the end of the seesaw plank of the recalled Unity Teeter Tunnels. One child sustained a liver laceration when the end of the seesaw plank landed on her abdomen and the second child suffered fractures to his right tibia and right fibula when the end of the seesaw plank landed on him.
Consumer Contact: