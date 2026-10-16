Mortgage rates finally stop rising, but remain at a nearly three-year high

Mortgage rates held steady this week, with the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remaining at 7.40%, according to Freddie Mac.

The pause ended seven consecutive weeks of increases, but rates remain at their highest level since November 2023.

Housing affordability remains a major challenge, with higher borrowing costs, elevated home prices, and economic uncertainty keeping many prospective buyers on the sidelines.

After nearly two months of steadily rising borrowing costs, prospective homebuyers finally got a break this week — although it wasn't much of one.

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained unchanged at 7.40% for the week ending October 15, according to Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That matched last week's rate and ended a seven-week streak of increases.

Despite the pause, mortgage rates remain at their highest level in nearly three years. The last time rates were higher was November 16, 2023, when the average reached 7.44%.

A year ago, the average 30-year mortgage rate was just 6.27%, underscoring how dramatically borrowing costs have increased over the past 12 months.

The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, often used by homeowners refinancing an existing loan, edged lower to 6.71% from 6.73% last week. A year earlier, it averaged 5.52%.

What higher rates mean for homebuyers

The increase in mortgage rates has significantly reduced purchasing power, particularly for first-time buyers already struggling with elevated home prices.

Consider a buyer taking out a $350,000 mortgage. At this week's average rate of 7.40%, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $2,423.

At the 6.27% average rate a year ago, that same loan would have required a monthly payment of about $2,160.

That's an increase of approximately $263 a month, or more than $3,100 a year, without accounting for property taxes, homeowners insurance, or other housing expenses.

The increase also means some buyers who qualified for a mortgage a year ago may no longer qualify for the same loan amount.

Why mortgage rates remain elevated

Mortgage rates are closely tied to yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds, which have risen sharply amid persistent inflation concerns, higher energy prices, and uncertainty about future Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

Although the Federal Reserve does not directly set mortgage rates, its monetary policy influences bond markets and lenders' borrowing costs.

Treasury yields have retreated somewhat after reaching multi-decade highs, helping interrupt the recent rise in mortgage rates. However, inflation concerns continue to limit the potential for a sustained decline.

The higher rates are also weighing on mortgage demand. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage applications declined 2.7% during the week ending October 9, marking the sixth consecutive weekly decrease.

Will mortgage rates fall anytime soon?

Prospective homebuyers hoping for a return to mortgage rates below 6% may face a long wait.

Fannie Mae's latest forecast projects the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate will remain at approximately 7.4% during the final quarter of 2026 before rising to an average of 7.5% in 2027.

The Mortgage Bankers Association also expects rates to remain above 7% next year, suggesting that today's elevated borrowing costs could persist well into the future.

Those forecasts are subject to change, particularly if inflation slows more quickly than expected or economic growth weakens.

For consumers planning to purchase a home, the latest numbers reinforce the importance of shopping around for a mortgage. Rates can vary considerably among lenders, and obtaining quotes from several companies could result in meaningful savings over the life of a loan.

Buyers should also consider the total monthly cost of homeownership, including insurance, property taxes, and maintenance, rather than focusing solely on the interest rate.