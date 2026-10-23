Mortgage rates ease, but a bigger drop could take time

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 7.32% this week, down from 7.40%, giving homebuyers a modest break.

Most experts surveyed by Bankrate expect rates to hold roughly steady over the next week, with some seeing room for further declines.

The longer-term outlook remains challenging: Fannie Mae expects mortgage rates to average 7.4% in the fourth quarter and 7.5% in 2027.

Mortgage rates moved lower this week, easing borrowing costs for homebuyers while leaving the broader affordability challenge largely intact.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 7.32% for the week ending Oct. 22, from 7.40% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac. The average 15-year fixed rate slipped to 6.68% from 6.71%. Both remain substantially above their year-ago levels of 6.19% and 5.44%, respectively.

For someone borrowing $400,000 over 30 years, this week’s decline reduces the monthly principal-and-interest payment by approximately $22, to about $2,748. That excludes property taxes, homeowners insurance, and any mortgage insurance.

The same loan at last year’s 6.19% rate would have cost approximately $2,447 a month — about $301 less than at this week’s average.

Setting up the rate drop was a pullback in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which heavily influences mortgage rates. The yield dropped below 5% this week for the first time in a month.

What happens next?

The immediate outlook points toward relatively small moves rather than a rapid retreat.

In Bankrate’s expert survey for Oct. 22–28, 67% of respondents expected mortgage rates to remain roughly unchanged. Another 22% predicted a decline, while 11% expected an increase.

Several participants cited easing Treasury yields and calmer markets as reasons rates could stabilize or edge lower.

Mortgage lenders closely watch longer-term bond yields, particularly the 10-year Treasury. Changes in inflation expectations, economic growth, and investors’ appetite for bonds can push mortgage rates higher or lower.

For the coming weeks, that means incoming economic reports and the Federal Reserve’s next policy signals will matter. Softer inflation and weaker economic activity could help rates decline.

Persistent inflation or renewed market volatility could reverse the improvement. Bankrate’s respondents identified inflation, Fed policy, and geopolitical developments as continuing sources of uncertainty.

This week’s decline also does little to change the longer-term forecast. Fannie Mae’s October housing outlook projects an average 30-year mortgage rate of 7.4% in the final quarter of 2026 and 7.5% throughout 2027. Those are quarterly averages, meaning individual weeks could bring better or worse borrowing opportunities.

What buyers should consider

For buyers preparing to close, the practical question is whether the available payment fits their budget. A purchase that works only if rates fall substantially leaves little room for disappointment.

Borrowers should compare lenders’ written Loan Estimates, including interest rates, points, fees, and closing costs. A lower advertised rate may require a substantial upfront payment.

Buyers can also ask about the cost and duration of a rate lock and whether the lender offers a float-down option if rates fall before closing. Any potential savings should be weighed against the fees and conditions attached.