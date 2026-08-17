More than half of teachers work summer side gigs to make ends meet

More than 8 in 10 teachers expect to work for pay over the summer, while 51% plan to take on side gigs, freelance work, or a business.

Seven in 10 teachers say their salaries don’t last the entire year, and 23% rely on summer income to cover basic living expenses.

Financial pressure may be contributing to burnout and retention concerns, with 55% of teachers saying they’ve considered leaving the profession for financial reasons.

For students, summer break means time away from school. But for many teachers, the months away from the classroom don’t necessarily mean time away from work.

A new survey from the American College of Education (ACE) found that 82% of K-12 teachers expect to work for pay during their summer break, while more than half take on freelance work, gig jobs, or run their own businesses. For some educators, that extra work isn’t just a way to stay busy — it’s a financial necessity, with 71% saying their teacher salary alone isn’t enough to cover the year.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Geordie Hyland, President/CEO of ACE, to learn more about this trend and how it impacts teachers throughout the school year.

Survey methodology and key findings

ACE commissioned an online survey of 583 current K-12 teachers in the United States. Conducted by Fractl from June 16–18, 2026, the survey included teachers recruited through an online research panel. The respondents included 53% millennials, 28% Gen X, 16% Gen Z, and 3% baby boomers.

The results paint a picture of a summer break that often looks more like another work season. Here’s what the survey revealed:

82% of teachers said they expect to work for pay over the summer.

51% plan to take on freelance work, gig jobs, or a side business.

78% said they feel pressure to earn money outside the school year.

71% said their teaching salary alone isn’t enough to cover the year.

More than a third (38%) said they take on two or more types of summer work.

23% said their summer earnings are essential for covering basic living expenses.

The survey also found that the financial strain may extend beyond teachers’ summer plans. Fifty-five percent said they have considered leaving the profession because of financial pressure, and 68% entered summer break feeling moderately or severely burned out.

Teacher burnout

Hyland explained that the survey results indicate that financial strain might be the reason behind the burnout as well as the retention problems across the education system.

“Although the survey does not confirm that the summer job contributes to burnout among the educators, 68% of them were moderately or highly burned out at the beginning of their summer, and 82% of them were expecting to do their paid jobs, while 55% thought about leaving teaching due to financial reasons,” Hyland said.

Financial instability

While the survey didn’t ask the educators what non-salary solution would make a difference, Hyland highlighted one particular area that came to light through the data collected.

“The need for more year-round income stability is apparent from the survey,” he explained. “Seventy-one percent of teachers find that their salary does not last the whole year, and 23% rely on summer income for their basic expenses.”

What kind of jobs are teachers taking on? The survey found that 45% of teachers take on work outside the education field, while 36% of teachers have taken in-field opportunities like tutoring or summer school programs. The overall percentage of freelance, gig, and business job opportunities for educators is 51%.

“One of the main lessons learned from this study is that the concept of teachers having their ‘summer vacation’ does not fit the lived experience of many teachers,” Hyland said. “Since 82% of teachers expect to work during the summer period and 72% of them believe ‘summer vacation’ is a myth, summer employment now seems to be the norm.”