Holiday shoppers are starting early — and buying less

39% of shoppers already started buying to spread out costs and beat possible tariff-related price jumps

Most are tightening up: 61% say higher prices mean fewer gifts, more sale items, and more practical stuff

Gift cards and big online/big-box retailers are winning because they make spending predictable and price-comparison easy

A new holiday survey from InMarket says 39% of Americans have already started shopping because tariffs and higher prices are making them nervous about what things will cost later.

At the same time, 61% say higher prices are already changing their plans, and most of those shoppers say the fix is simple: buy fewer gifts and buy what’s on sale. Here’s what that means if you’re still building your list.

What shoppers are doing differently

Buying earlier. Four in 10 shoppers are getting a head start to spread out costs and grab deals before prices creep up.

Buying fewer gifts. 59% say they’ll trim the number of presents to stay on budget.

Shifting to “useful” gifts. Only 27% are buying the same types of gifts they usually do. Everyone else is moving to practical stuff, discounted items, or cheaper brands.

Buying gift cards. Gift cards are at the top of the list this year (58%), even ahead of clothing at 52%. That’s a big tell that people want predictable spending.

Shopping the biggest sites and stores. Online-only retailers (62%) and big-box stores (58%) are where shoppers plan to go first. This makes sense as shoppers can compare prices quickly and often find the lowest price.

Why it’s happening

Shoppers are getting squeezed by both inflation (toys, home items, furniture), and continued tariffs. This has made many believe that some things will cost more later in the season.

That uncertainty pushes people into the “buy it now if the price is right” mindset.

Price is the main factor this year as 32% said it matters the most. But other factors like quality, what friends and family ask for, and overall value still show up right behind it. So retailers that can show “this is on sale and it’s good” will win those early dollars.

What consumers should do right now

1. Make gift cards work harder

If gift cards are your default, buy them at a retailer that offers bonus cards or store rewards during the holidays. That turns a “safe” gift into an even better-value gift. Or better yet, buy them at Costco or Sam’s Club at a discounted price. At Costco for example, you can typically get four $25 gift cards for only $79.99.

2. Lock in sale-priced “practical” gifts now

Because so many shoppers are switching to on-sale and useful items, those categories can potentially sellout first. So, if you see a price you like on small appliances, winter clothing, beauty gift sets, or toys, buy it now rather than waiting for mid-December.

3. Compare across big-box and online on the same day

Since most shoppers are heading to the same places (Amazon and big-box stores) you should too. When shopping online, open two tabs and compare prices, especially on toys, electronics, and décor. Holiday pricing is moving around a lot right now.

4. Set a hard gift count

Because 59% of people said they’ll buy fewer gifts, copy that strategy. Decide on a number of people or a dollar limit per person and don’t let late-season price bumps push you over it.