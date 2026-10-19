Holiday airfares climb sharply from last year

Domestic Thanksgiving flights are averaging $402 round trip, up 31% from last year, according to Hopper.

Christmas flights average $452 round trip, a 23% increase over 2025.

Flexible travel dates and booking soon could help travelers reduce the cost.

Americans planning to fly home for the holidays face a bigger expense this year, with Thanksgiving and Christmas airfares reaching their highest levels in a decade, according to travel booking company Hopper.

The company’s Sept. 25 Holiday Travel Index shows the following comparison for domestic round-trip tickets: Thanksgiving 2025 airfare averaged $307, compared to $402 this year. Christmas 2025 fares averaged $367, compared to $452 in 2026.

For four travelers, those increases translate into an additional $380 for Thanksgiving or $340 for Christmas.

Hopper attributes the increases partly to elevated jet fuel costs associated with the conflict in Iran. Its figures represent a September snapshot of available fares, using a demand-weighted measure of lower-priced tickets, rather than an average of all tickets purchased. Individual itineraries can cost substantially more or less.

Travel dates can make a considerable difference. Hopper estimates that returning the Monday or Tuesday after Thanksgiving instead of Sunday, Nov. 29, could save about $250 per round-trip ticket.

When should travelers book?

Google’s latest analysis of five years of flight data suggests October is an important shopping period for Thanksgiving travel. Historically, the lowest Thanksgiving fares appeared about 34 days before departure, within a broader low-price window of 21 to 57 days.

For Christmas, the lowest prices appeared about 56 days before departure, with a low-price window of 33 to 67 days. These historical patterns offer guidance, but they do not guarantee that a particular flight will become cheaper. Google recommends booking early when travel dates are fixed.

Google also found that travel days matter much more than the weekday on which someone purchases a ticket. Its broader flight analysis showed savings from weekday itineraries and connecting flights, although those findings are not specific to holiday travel.

Consumers comparing flights should check the total cost, including baggage, seat assignments, and transportation to alternate airports. A lower advertised fare may offer little savings once those expenses are added. Travelers considering a longer stay to secure a cheaper flight should also weigh any additional lodging and meal costs.