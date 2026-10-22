Gen Z is falling for these 5 scams more than the average American

More than one in three Gen Z adults lost money to an online scam in the past year, according to new McAfee research.

Gen Z is more likely than the average American to fall for scams involving fake package deliveries, phony customer support, and AI-generated impersonations.

McAfee’s Head of Threat Research shares how to spot red flags, verify suspicious requests, and protect your money and personal information.

Gen Z may be comfortable navigating the digital world, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune to online scams.

New findings from McAfee show that more than one in three Gen Z adults lost money to an online scam in the past year. Even more concerning, younger adults are falling for certain scams at higher rates than the general population, including fake package delivery notifications, phony customer support messages, and AI-generated impersonations.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Abhishek Karnik, Head of Threat Research at McAfee, who explained which scams are catching Gen Z off guard, why these schemes can be so convincing, and what consumers can do to protect themselves.

Methodology and key findings

According to McAfee, the research combined a nationally representative survey of 5,000 U.S. adults with McAfee Labs’ analysis of text-based scam activity.

The findings highlight how frequently Americans encounter online scams and how these experiences differ for Gen Z adults. More than one in three Gen Z adults reported losing money to an online scam in the past year, and younger adults were more likely than the general population to report financial losses from several specific scams.

The biggest differences included package delivery scams, which affected 25% of Gen Z adults compared with 18% of Americans overall; fake customer support scams, at 24% versus 18%; and AI-generated impersonation scams, at 20% versus 15%. McAfee also found that Gen Z encountered fake social media profiles, AI-generated images, deepfake-style videos, and fake recruiters at higher rates than the general population.

Technology may make you more susceptible to scams

So, why is the most tech-savvy generation falling victim to these scams? Karnik explained it could be because of how they use their phones.

“They've grown up shopping, banking, and tracking packages online, making it easier for fraudulent messages to blend in with everyday notifications they already expect and trust,” Karnik said. “Growing up online doesn't necessarily mean you're better at spotting scams.”

Know the red flags

For Gen Z consumers who want to protect themselves, Karnik shared some of his best tips.

“With AI, it's getting harder to tell if something is fake just by looking at it or listening to it,” he said. “A message can look like it's from a trusted company, and a voice can sound just like someone you know.

“For Gen Z, I'd focus less on how convincing something looks and more on what it's asking you to do. Is someone rushing you? Asking for money or personal information? Is the request unusual or something you weren't expecting? Those are all red flags.”

Other things to look for: If you get a text about a delivery issue, don't click the link. “Instead, use your order confirmation number to check the tracking information directly on the retailer's app or website,” Karnik recommended. “And if someone you know calls with an unusual request, hang up and call them back using a number you trust.”

Slow down

When all else fails, Karnik recommends that all consumers pause before making any moves – especially when someone is asking for money or personal information.

“My biggest advice is to slow down when something involves your money or personal information,” he said. “Scammers want you to act quickly. Whether that's paying a fee to secure a job, jumping on an investment opportunity, or sharing a verification code before you've had time to think. If something feels off, take a moment to verify it before acting.”

His other piece of advice: Be careful about how much personal information you're putting online.

“Scammers can use details shared on social media to tailor their lure and make it more believable,” Karnik explained. “Keep your accounts private where possible, use strong and unique passwords, and turn on multifactor authentication. A few simple habits can go a long way toward keeping your information and finances safe.”