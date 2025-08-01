Dried fruit sold at Sam’s Club recalled due to listeria risk

Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack (15 count, UPC 1 93968 50900 2) due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall affects products sold at Sam’s Club stores nationwide, except in seven states.
Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes, UPC 1 93968 50900 2 due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The products were sold at Sam’s Club in all but seven states.
Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported to date. The affected products are:
PRODUCT
SIZE
UPC
LOT/MFG CODES
USE BY DATE
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25175
06/24/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25176
06/25/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25177
06/26/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25181
06/30/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25182
07/01/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25183
07/02/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25184
07/03/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25186
07/05/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25188
07/07/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25189
07/08/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25190
07/09/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25191
07/10/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25192
07/11/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25196
07/15/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25197
07/16/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25198
07/17/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25199
07/18/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25202
07/21/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25203
07/22/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25204
07/23/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25205
07/24/2027
Member’s Mark
15 count
1 93968 50900 2
25206
07/25/2027
What to do
The firm discovered the problem via internal testing of its products. The products were distributed between July 1 and July 25, 2025 and sold exclusively in Sam’s Club retail stores.
These products were packaged in foil pouches inside a corrugated box. The lot number and expiration date are located on the bottom of the case. Product was shipped to distribution centers in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, PR, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY.
Consumers who have this product in their possession should not consume the product. They should discard it and may visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s Customer Service at 770-387-0451, Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm EDT.