Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Dried fruit sold at Sam’s Club recalled due to listeria risk

This popular product sold at Sam's Club is being recalled due to listeria risk - Image via FDA

The products were distributed in 43 states during July

  • Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack (15 count, UPC 1 93968 50900 2) due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall affects products sold at Sam’s Club stores nationwide, except in seven states.

  • The recalled products include numerous lot numbers ranging from 25175 to 25206, with use-by dates from June 24, 2027, to July 25, 2027. The items were distributed between July 1 and July 25, 2025.

  • Consumers should not eat the recalled product, should discard it, and can obtain a full refund at any Sam’s Club. For questions, contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions at 770-387-0451, Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm EDT.

Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes, UPC 1 93968 50900 2 due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The products were sold at Sam’s Club in all but seven states.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported to date. The affected products are:

PRODUCT 

SIZE 

UPC 

LOT/MFG CODES 

USE BY DATE 

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25175

06/24/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25176

06/25/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25177

06/26/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25181

06/30/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25182

07/01/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25183

07/02/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25184

07/03/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25186

07/05/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25188

07/07/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25189

07/08/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25190

07/09/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25191

07/10/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25192

07/11/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25196

07/15/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25197

07/16/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25198

07/17/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25199

07/18/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25202

07/21/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25203

07/22/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25204

07/23/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25205

07/24/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25206

07/25/2027

What to do

The firm discovered the problem via internal testing of its products. The products were distributed between July 1 and July 25, 2025 and sold exclusively in Sam’s Club retail stores. 

These products were packaged in foil pouches inside a corrugated box. The lot number and expiration date are located on the bottom of the case. Product was shipped to distribution centers in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, PR, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY. 

Consumers who have this product in their possession should not consume the product. They should discard it and may visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s Customer Service at 770-387-0451, Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm EDT.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.