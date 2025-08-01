Dried fruit sold at Sam’s Club recalled due to listeria risk

Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack (15 count, UPC 1 93968 50900 2) due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall affects products sold at Sam’s Club stores nationwide, except in seven states.

The recalled products include numerous lot numbers ranging from 25175 to 25206, with use-by dates from June 24, 2027, to July 25, 2027. The items were distributed between July 1 and July 25, 2025.

Consumers should not eat the recalled product, should discard it, and can obtain a full refund at any Sam’s Club. For questions, contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions at 770-387-0451, Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm EDT.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported to date. The affected products are:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC LOT/MFG CODES USE BY DATE Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25175 06/24/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25176 06/25/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25177 06/26/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25181 06/30/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25182 07/01/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25183 07/02/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25184 07/03/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25186 07/05/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25188 07/07/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25189 07/08/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25190 07/09/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25191 07/10/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25192 07/11/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25196 07/15/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25197 07/16/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25198 07/17/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25199 07/18/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25202 07/21/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25203 07/22/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25204 07/23/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25205 07/24/2027 Member’s Mark

Freeze Dried Fruit

Variety Pack 15 count 1 93968 50900 2 25206 07/25/2027

