Consumer Safety Recall Roundup - Week of Dec. 18, 2025

A wave of new federal recalls and safety warnings highlights continuing concerns about unsafe baby products, risky household items and defective gear of all kinds—many sold online through Amazon, Walmart and other major platforms. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) this week announced this week's list of recalls and hazard advisories.

While no deaths have been reported, officials warn that several recalled products pose life-threatening risks, including electrocution, asphyxiation, entrapment, falls, drowning, burns and explosion hazards. Consumers are urged to stop using all affected items immediately.

JOKOSIS bed rail recall for entrapment hazard

About 12,000 JOKOSIS adult bed rails sold on Amazon have been recalled due to risk of entrapment and asphyxiation; customers should stop use immediately and request a refund.

Risk of entrapment and asphyxiation from improper design

About 12,000 bed rails affected, model HC0262

Consumers should stop use and request a refund

Thousands of JOKOSIS Bed Rails for adults have been recalled due to a serious risk of entrapment and suffocation. The recall affects model HC0262, which is black and features a zippered storage pouch. These products were sold on Amazon.com between August and November 2025. No injuries have been reported, but the design does not meet federal safety standards and lacks required hazard warning labels.

The hazard

When attached to a bed, the recalled bed rails can trap users within the rail or between the rail and mattress, posing a serious risk of entrapment and potential death by asphyxiation. Additionally, the rails are missing mandatory hazard warning labels.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact JOKOSIS for a full refund.

Company contact

Email JOKOSIS at jokosisbedrailrecall@outlook.com.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

Blue Wave pool recall due to drowning risk

About 13,400 Blue Wave above-ground pools are recalled after a design flaw creates a drowning hazard for children; owners should take immediate safety steps and request a free repair kit.

Compression strap allows child access, increasing drowning risk

About 13,400 48-inch and taller pools recalled, multiple models

Owners should keep children away and request a free repair kit

More than 13,000 Blue Wave above-ground pools have been recalled due to a drowning hazard. The recalled pools, 48 inches and taller, include several models sold at major retailers and online from January 2021 to July 2025. The issue stems from a compression strap on the outside of the pool that can act as a foothold for children. No injuries have been reported.

The hazard

The pool's compression strap may create a foothold, allowing a child to climb into the pool unsupervised, posing a drowning risk.

What to do

Consumers should ensure children cannot access the pool until the repair is made. Contact Blue Wave for a free repair kit and, if needed, drain the pool until the repair is installed.

Company contact

Blue Wave toll-free at (800) 603-0475 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@bluewaveproducts.com or visit www.bluewaveproducts.com/pages/recall.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

SereneLife Home pool recall for drowning hazard

Eighty SereneLife Home above-ground pools are recalled for a design flaw that could allow children unsupervised access, posing a drowning risk.

Compression strap creates foothold for children, posing drowning hazard

80 SereneLife 48-inch and taller pools affected, models SLPORND15 and SLPORND18

Owners should stop use and request a refund

SereneLife Home has recalled 80 above-ground pool units due to a drowning hazard. The issue concerns specific 48-inch and taller models sold online from December 2021 through May 2025. The compression strap design can give children a foothold, increasing the risk of unsupervised entry into the pool. No incidents have been reported.

The hazard

The strap around the pool legs may allow children to climb into the pool, raising the risk of drowning.

What to do

Stop using the recalled pools immediately and contact SereneLife Home for a full refund. Consumers must provide photographic evidence of destruction or disposal.

Company contact

SereneLife Home toll-free at 888-619-6770 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@serenelifehome.com or visit https://serenelifehome.com/pages/recalls.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

KKL 9-drawer dresser recall for tip-over hazard

About 4,740 KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers sold on Amazon are recalled for tip-over and entrapment risks; consumers should stop use and request a refund.

Unstable dresser poses serious tip-over and entrapment hazards

About 4,740 dressers recalled, various colors

Consumers should stop use and seek a refund

Thousands of KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers have been recalled due to the risk they may tip over and trap children if not anchored to the wall. The dressers, available in black, brown and white, were sold on Amazon.com between September 2023 and November 2025. No injuries have been reported.

The hazard

If not anchored, these dressers are unstable and violate the mandatory safety standard for clothing storage units, creating serious tip-over and entrapment risks.

What to do

Stop using the dresser immediately and contact the company for a refund.

Company contact

Email HK Brilliant at support-us@kkl-home.com, or visit https://kkl-home.com/ and click “Recall” for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

Feel The Beard serum recall for child poisoning hazard

About 840 bottles of Feel The Beard Minoxidil Beard Growth Oil are recalled due to lack of child-resistant packaging, posing a poisoning risk to young children.

Non-child-resistant packaging of minoxidil product poses poisoning risk

About 840 bottles of beard serum affected

Consumers should secure product and request a replacement

Feel The Beard has recalled approximately 840 bottles of its Minoxidil Beard Growth Oil for Men due to child-resistant packaging violations. The product contains minoxidil, which must be packaged to prevent accidental poisoning by children. Sold on Amazon.com from April to September 2025, no incidents have been reported.

The hazard

The beard serum contains minoxidil and is not in child-resistant packaging, creating a risk of serious injury or death if ingested by children.

What to do

Immediately secure the bottles out of sight and reach of children. Contact Feel The Beard for instructions on safely destroying the bottle and obtaining a replacement.

Company contact

Email Feel The Beard at ziyad@feelthebeard.com.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

Plantimex ointment recall for child poisoning risk

Tens of thousands of Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment jars from Plantimex are recalled due to lack of child-resistant packaging, posing a poisoning risk.

Ointment with lidocaine lacks required child-resistant packaging

About 50,330 jars affected, UPC 860006498115

Consumers should request free repair to address packaging issue

Plantimex has recalled about 50,330 jars of Mamisan Pain Relieving Topical Ointment because their packaging is not child-resistant. The ointment contains lidocaine, which is hazardous if ingested by children. The affected jars were sold nationwide at Walmart and Target stores and online from April 2024 to October 2025. No injuries have been reported.

The hazard

The ointment’s packaging does not meet child-resistant requirements, creating a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

What to do

Consumers should contact Plantimex for a repair to address the packaging issue.

Company contact

Plantimex toll-free at 855-752-6869 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customercare@plantimexusa.com with the subject “RECALL,” or visit http://plantimexusa.com/contact.php.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

ANNQUAN power strip recall for fire risk

About 11,200 ANNQUAN power strips sold on Amazon are recalled due to fire risk from missing overcurrent protection; consumers should stop use and get a refund.

Missing overcurrent protection creates fire and burn risk

About 11,200 ANNQUAN power strips affected, models EX-D112-05 and EX-D106-25

Stop use and request a refund immediately

ANNQUAN power strips sold on Amazon.com from December 2023 through October 2025 have been recalled due to serious fire risks. The recalled models lack critical overcurrent protection, increasing the risk of fire if overloaded. Seven reports of fuses blowing have been received, but no injuries or fires.

The hazard

The power strips do not have supplementary overcurrent protection, making them susceptible to overheating and potential fire.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled power strips immediately and contact ANNQUAN for a refund.

Company contact

Call 401-998-3366 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall_annquan@163.com or visit https://annquanrecall.com/ for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

17 Stories Furniture dresser recall for tip-over hazard

About 2,800 17 Stories Furniture 18-Drawer Dressers are recalled for tip-over and entrapment risk; consumers should stop use and request a refund.

Unstable dresser risks tip-over and child entrapment

About 2,800 18-drawer dressers recalled, multiple models

Owners should stop using and request a refund

17 Stories Furniture has recalled approximately 2,800 of its 18-Drawer Dressers sold on Wayfair.com between September 2023 and November 2025. The dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall, violating federal safety standards and posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard to children. No injuries have been reported.

The hazard

The dresser can tip over if not anchored, creating a risk of serious injury or death to children.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers and contact 17 Stories Furniture for a refund.

Company contact

Email Drawer18Recall@outlook.com.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

Currey & Company chandelier recall for falling hazard

About 260 Currey & Company Electra Chandeliers are recalled due to improper ceiling connection, posing a risk of falling and injury.

Faulty ceiling connection can cause chandelier to fall

About 260 Electra and Electra Three Tier Chandeliers recalled

Consumers should contact the company for a free repair kit

Currey & Company has recalled about 260 Electra Chandelier and Electra Three Tier Chandelier light fixtures. The chandeliers, made of glass and iron, were sold from May 2024 to September 2025. The connection component to the ceiling is not threaded properly, creating a risk the fixture could fall. Two incidents of falling chandeliers have been reported, with one resulting in property damage.

The hazard

The chandelier can fall from the ceiling due to an improperly threaded connection, posing a risk of injury from impact.

What to do

Contact Currey & Company for a free in-home repair kit to replace the connection component. The company will cover installation costs.

Company contact

Currey & Company toll-free at 800-899-7047 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@curreyco.com, or visit https://www.curreyandcompany.com/legalities/recall/.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/

TopHomer pool drain cover recall for drowning hazard

About 1,040 TopHomer pool drain covers are recalled for failing entrapment protection standards, increasing drowning risk for swimmers.

Pool drain covers do not meet safety standards, creating entrapment and drowning hazard

About 1,040 8-inch drain covers affected, model SP-1053-B

Consumers should stop use and request a refund

TopHomerUS has recalled about 1,040 of its 8-inch pool drain covers sold on Amazon.com from August 2024 to October 2025. The recalled covers do not comply with entrapment protection standards required by the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, creating a risk of drowning.

The hazard

The drain covers violate entrapment protection standards, posing entrapment and drowning hazards to swimmers and bathers.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled drain covers immediately and contact TopHomerUS for a refund.

Company contact

Email Tophomer.recall@outlook.com or visit the TopHomerUS Amazon Seller Profile page.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/