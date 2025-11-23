Consumer Product Safety Recall Roundup - Nov. 23

Demlar MoonSoll and Magic Chems fuel bottles

Product: MoonSoll and Magic Chems ethanol fuel bottles imported by Demlar Online Store

Hazard:

The bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly flash fire risk.

They also violate Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) labeling rules by falsely claiming the contents are “Non-Toxic.”

Remedy:

Stop using these fuel bottles and keep them out of reach of children.

Write “Do not use” and the Amazon order number on the container with a permanent marker and email a photo to info@demlar.com to receive a full refund.

Dispose of the fuel bottles according to local and state regulations for household hazardous waste.

Units affected: About 18,200

Contact:

Disposal note:

Follow local household hazardous waste (HHW) guidance for flammable liquids. Keep the product in its container, clearly label it “Do Not Use,” and bring it to a local HHW drop-off program as directed by your city, county or state.



Play yards sold on Amazon by Anna Queen

Product: Anna Queen play yards, sold on Amazon

Hazard:

The play yards violate the mandatory federal standard for play yards. Infants can become entrapped under the mattress or between the side of the play yard and the mattress, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly suffocation.

Remedy:

Stop using the play yard immediately.

Disassemble the fabric cover from the frame, cut up the cover and mattress pad, and email a photo of the destroyed product to tingerservice@outlook.com to receive a full refund. Then dispose of the destroyed play yard.

Units affected: About 70

Contact:

Incidents/injuries: Injuries reported.

Little Partners Grow 'N Stow Folding Learning Towers

Product: Little Partners Children’s Grow 'N Stow Folding Learning Towers

Hazard:

The platform inside the tower can collapse, posing a fall hazard to young children.

Remedy:

Stop using the learning tower and keep it away from children.

Contact Little Partners for a free repair kit, which includes a new crossbar with pin tabs and installation instructions. The new crossbar will have a sticker indicating it is no longer part of the recall. Remove and dispose of the old crossbar.

Units affected: About 9,780

Contact:

Romorgniz fabric 12- and 13-drawer dressers (Amazon)

Product: Romorgniz fabric 12- and 13-drawer dressers, sold on Amazon

Hazard:

The dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall and violate the mandatory standard for clothing storage units required by the STURDY Act. They pose serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injury or death to children.

Remedy:

If the dresser is not anchored, stop using it immediately and place it where children cannot access it.

Contact Romorgniz for instructions on how to dispose of the dresser to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to Romorgnizrecall@outlook.com showing the product has been disposed of.

Units affected: About 1,980 13-drawer dressers and 35 12-drawer dressers

Contact:

Magnet fidget spinner sets by Anzmtosn (Amazon)

Product: Magnet fidget spinner sets sold on Amazon by Anzmtosn

Hazard:

The sets contain loose, high-powered magnets and violate the mandatory toy standard. If swallowed, the magnets can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system, causing intestinal perforations, twisting or blockage, blood poisoning and potentially death.

Remedy:

Stop using the magnetic fidget spinner sets immediately and keep them away from children.

Dispose of the product and email a photo of the disposal to Anzmtosn at Anzmtosn53@163.com to receive a full refund.

Units affected: About 490

Contact:

Incidents/injuries: Injuries reported.

Spartan riding mowers

Product: Spartan Mowers and UTVs riding mowers

Hazard:

The steering arm dampers can be installed incorrectly, which can cause an unexpected bouncing motion and loss of control, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:

Stop using the recalled Spartan riding mowers.

Contact an authorized Spartan dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair of the steering arm dampers.

To check if your mower is included, you’ll need the model and serial number.

To verify if it’s in the affected serial range: https://joinspartannation.com/recall-information/

To find an authorized service dealer: https://joinspartannation.com/dealer-locator

Units affected: About 650

Contact:

Mallimoda children’s pajama sets (Amazon)

Product: Mallimoda children’s pajama sets sold on Amazon

Hazard:

The pajama sets violate mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious injuries or deadly burn hazards.

Remedy:

Stop using the pajama sets immediately.

Cut the garments in half and email a photo of the destroyed pajamas to mallimodarecall@hotmail.com with the consumer’s name and “Recall Proof” in the subject line to receive a full refund.

Units affected: About 2,100

Contact:

Bearlala baby loungers sold on Walmart.com by Nuoxuann

Product: Bearlala baby loungers sold on Walmart.com by Nuoxuann

Hazard:

The loungers violate the mandatory standard for Infant Sleep Products. The sides are too low to contain an infant, and the openings at the foot are wider than allowed, posing fall and entrapment hazards. They also lack a stand, which can create a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. Together, these issues create an unsafe sleep environment that can cause serious injury or death.

Remedy:

Stop using the baby loungers immediately.

Remove the foam and pads from the cover, cut the cover, foam and pad in half, and email photos of the destroyed pieces to Recall-nuoxuann@outlook.com to receive a full refund.

Units affected: About 300

Contact:

AliExpress convertible strollers

Product: Convertible strollers sold on AliExpress

Hazard:

The stroller violates the mandatory standard for strollers because the restraint system can fail, posing a risk of serious injury or deadly fall hazard.

Remedy:

Stop using the stroller immediately.

Contact AliExpress for a full refund. Consumers must cut the restraints and email a photo of the destroyed product to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com.

Units affected: About 15

Contact: