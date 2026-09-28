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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of September 28

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - A silver Range Rover SUV parked on a driveway outside a modern home with mountains behind.

Land Rover, Forest River, and Ford are part of this week's auto recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V608000

Issue: Sleeper Sofa May Block Bunkroom Door

MakeModelModel Years
FOREST RIVERCEDAR CREEK2025–2026

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V607000

Issue: Powertrain Control Module May Cause a Loss of Drive Power

MakeModelModel Years
LAND ROVERRANGE ROVER SPORT2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V605000

Issue: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display/FMVSS 111

MakeModelModel Years
FORDRANGER2026

Nova Bus (US) Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V604000

Issue: Parking Brake May Unintentionally Activate

MakeModelModel Years
NOVA BUSLFS2024–2025

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V603000

Issue: Improperly Installed Engine Pre-Heat Pump

MakeModelModel Years
DYNAMAXGRAND SPORT GT2026–2027

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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