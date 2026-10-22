Can weight-loss medication help people with psoriasis?

A clinical trial found broader changes in inflammation-related proteins and genes when Taltz and Zepbound were used together compared with Taltz alone.

Researchers studied 274 adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and obesity or overweight accompanied by another weight-related health condition.

The findings offer new clues about the connection between skin disease, inflammation, and metabolism, but further research is needed to understand their full significance.

Psoriasis is more than a skin condition. It involves the immune system and can cause raised, scaly patches that may be uncomfortable or difficult to manage. For people who also have obesity, treating both conditions may require addressing more than skin symptoms alone.

New research from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is exploring how these conditions may be connected and whether treating them together could have additional benefits.

The study examined two medications: Taltz (ixekizumab), a prescription treatment for plaque psoriasis, and Zepbound (tirzepatide), a medication used for weight management. Researchers wanted to better understand how the drugs affect the body's immune and metabolic processes when used together.

The findings were presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference. They suggest that combining the medications may affect a broader range of biological markers associated with psoriasis, inflammation, and metabolism than using Taltz alone.

"People living with psoriasis and obesity carry a compounded burden that extends beyond what is visible, yet these conditions are too often viewed through separate treatment lenses," Mark Genovese, M.D., senior vice president of Lilly Immunology development, said in a news release.

"The broader biomarker changes observed with Taltz and Zepbound, including those associated with skin clearance, may point to a meaningful relationship between immune and metabolic biology. Along with previously reported clinical outcomes, these findings support a more comprehensive approach to psoriasis care that also addresses obesity for people managing both conditions."

How researchers conducted the study

The Phase 3b TOGETHER-PsO trial included 274 adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who also had obesity or were overweight with at least one additional weight-related health condition.

Participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups. One group received Taltz alone, while the other received Taltz and Zepbound together. Both medications were administered by injection, and participants in both groups received guidance on eating fewer calories and increasing physical activity.

The trial lasted 52 weeks, with researchers evaluating treatment outcomes and safety. The study's main goal was to determine how many participants achieved complete skin clearance and at least 10% weight loss by Week 36.

For the newly announced analysis, researchers examined blood samples to measure changes in proteins and gene activity associated with psoriasis, immune responses, and metabolism. These measurements, known as biomarkers, can help scientists understand what may be happening inside the body during treatment.

What the results could mean for patients

By week 36, researchers identified changes in 482 proteins and 467 genes in the group receiving both medications. In comparison, the Taltz-only group showed changes in 140 proteins and 16 genes.

The combination treatment was also associated with greater reductions in certain inflammatory immune activities, including changes involving neutrophils, a type of white blood cell involved in inflammation. Some of these changes accounted for part of the additional improvement in psoriasis severity seen with the combination treatment.

Earlier findings from the same trial showed that participants receiving both drugs experienced better skin clearance and meaningful weight loss than those receiving Taltz alone at week 36. Those improvements continued or increased through week 52, with safety findings consistent with the known profiles of the medications.

For consumers, the research offers a possible explanation for why addressing psoriasis and excess weight together could be beneficial for some patients. However, changes in biomarkers do not automatically translate into better long-term health outcomes for everyone.

The findings are still part of an ongoing effort to understand the relationship between immune function and metabolism. Anyone considering either medication should discuss its potential benefits and risks with a healthcare professional.

"This analysis provides new insights into the potential connected immune and metabolic biology in people with psoriasis and obesity," James G. Krueger, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Laboratory Head, The Rockefeller University, said in the release.

"What is most compelling is these findings identified differences in inflammatory pathways when patients received concomitant treatment with Taltz plus Zepbound for both conditions. These data at the intersection of psoriasis and obesity highlight immunometabolic health as an important area for continued scientific research."