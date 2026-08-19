Buyers continue to retreat from the housing market

Pending home sales fell 2.3% in July from June and were down 2.2% from a year earlier, reaching their lowest level since January.

Contract signings declined month over month in every region, with the West recording the steepest drop at 4.7%.

High mortgage rates and record home prices are keeping buyers on the sidelines, although NAR says strong employment points to significant pent-up housing demand.

Conditions continue to improve for home buyers — at least, those who can afford to purchase a home. Pending home sales weakened again in July, as elevated mortgage rates and high home prices continued to strain affordability and discourage would-be buyers.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said pending home sales dropped 2.3% in July compared with June and declined 2.2% from July 2025. The decline pushed pending sales to their lowest level since January 2026.



Pending sales measure contracts that have been signed but have not yet closed, making them an early indicator of existing-home sales in the months ahead.

Mortgage rates weigh on buyers

The summer slowdown comes as borrowing costs remain a major obstacle for consumers trying to purchase homes.

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said the year's highest mortgage rates arrived during the middle of the summer, reducing contract activity. At the same time, record-high home prices have caused properties to remain on the market longer, while fewer buyers are offering more than the asking price compared with last year.

The combination of expensive homes and elevated financing costs has created a sharp disconnect between the housing market and the broader labor market.

Pending contracts are now about 30% below their 2019, pre-pandemic level even though payroll employment is about 5% higher, according to NAR. Yun said that disparity suggests there is substantial pent-up demand that could emerge if more homes become available and affordability improves.

Every region saw fewer contracts

All four major U.S. regions recorded month-over-month declines in July.

The West posted the largest decrease, with pending sales falling 4.7% from June and 7.1% from a year earlier. In the South, contracts declined 2.2% for the month and 3% annually.

Pending sales in the Northeast fell 2% month over month and edged down 0.2% year over year. The Midwest recorded the smallest monthly decline, at 0.7%, and was the only region to improve from a year earlier, with pending sales rising 1.7%.

The regional figures underline how uneven the housing market remains. Buyers in many areas are still confronting affordability problems, while individual markets are seeing considerably stronger demand.

Some local housing markets are bucking the trend

Despite the national decline, several large metropolitan areas posted sizable gains in contract activity compared with last summer.

Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk led the 50 largest metro areas with a 17.2% year-over-year increase in pending sales, according to Realtor.com economics data cited by NAR. San Antonio-New Braunfels followed with an 11.8% increase, while Cincinnati was up 6.2% and Pittsburgh gained 3.7%.

Miami, Austin, Buffalo, St. Louis, Jacksonville, and Columbus also recorded annual increases.

Those differences could matter for consumers because national housing statistics can mask substantially different conditions from one city to another. Buyers in slower markets may face less competition and have more negotiating leverage, while markets where contracts are rising could remain more competitive.

What happens next?

A meaningful housing recovery may depend heavily on what happens to mortgage rates and affordability.

NAR said it expects job growth to eventually bring more buyers into the market, particularly if mortgage rates stabilize or decline. More housing supply could also help ease affordability pressures and release some of the demand that has accumulated during the prolonged period of high borrowing costs.