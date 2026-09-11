Beef prices are soaring — but falling wholesale prices aren't reaching shoppers

The beef price gap is widening: Choice beef averaged $10.49 per pound at grocery stores in July, while wholesale prices actually fell, pushing the wholesale-to-retail spread up considerably.

Don't assume the difference is supermarket profit: The retail spread also covers transportation, labor, refrigeration, packaging, merchandising, and spoilage.

Shop the deal, not the cut: Check weekly ads, compare price per pound, look for manager's specials, and freeze extra when you find a genuinely good price.

If you've been staring at the beef case wondering how a couple of steaks suddenly became a luxury purchase, here's another frustrating piece of the puzzle: The price retailers are paying for beef isn't necessarily moving in the same direction as the price you're paying.

New USDA data highlighted by RFD-TV shows that the gap between wholesale and retail beef prices widened considerably in July.

Choice grade beef averaged $10.49 per pound at grocery stores, compared with $9.69 a year earlier. Yet wholesale Choice beef actually got cheaper, averaging about $5.58 per pound versus $5.72 last year.

That pushed the wholesale-to-retail spread from roughly $3.97 to $4.91 per pound, which is an increase of about 24%.

Before you start blaming your local supermarket for pocketing the extra $4.91, however, there's something here worth understanding.

A bigger spread doesn't mean bigger grocery store profits

The wholesale-to-retail spread isn't simply the grocery store's normal profit margin.

That $4.91 gap has to cover expenses that happen after the wholesale stage. These include transportation, labor, refrigeration, packaging, and merchandising, along with spoilage.

USDA data also shows that the farmer's share of the retail Choice beef dollar fell from 53.3% to 51.1% over the past year.

And beef prices overall remain painful. USDA recently reported beef and veal prices were 11.8% higher in June than a year earlier and forecasts they'll rise about 10.7% for 2026.

So what can you actually do about it? Here are a few ways shoppers can fight back.

1. Stop shopping for a specific cut

This may be the easiest way to save money. Instead of walking into the store thinking, I need a juicy ribeye tonight, look at what's on sale first, then decide what you’re going to cook for dinner.

If chuck roast is deeply discounted, build a meal around that. If sirloin is the loss leader this week, skip the New York strips. If ground beef is still too expensive, chicken or pork may make more sense for your budget.

Turns out that's increasingly what consumers are doing. Recent reporting indicates some shoppers are moving toward cheaper proteins, buying smaller packages, or simply passing on pricier cuts of beef.

2. Learn the price per pound — not the package price

A $13 package of beef may look cheaper than the $18 one next to it, but that doesn't tell you which is the better deal.

The little number you want is price per pound.

Start paying attention to the normal price-per-pound range for the three or four cuts you buy most frequently. After a few shopping trips, you'll quickly recognize when a supermarket promotion is actually good.

Pro tip: Take a photo of the price label when you find a particularly good deal. You'll essentially create your own price history and have something to compare against the next time the store puts a big "SALE" sign over the beef case.

3. Be skeptical of the word "sale"

Just because you see a “Sale” tag doesn't automatically make something cheap.

Be sure to compare the sale price against other cuts, and other stores in your area, rather than assuming the bright tag means you must be getting a bargain.

Also look for manager's specials on beef approaching its sell-by date. If you're cooking it soon or freezing it immediately, those markdowns can be substantially better than the advertised weekly special.

Pro tip: Ask the meat department what time of day they typically mark down packages nearing their sell-by date. There's no universal schedule, but knowing your particular store's routine can give you first shot at the discounted packages.

4. Make your freezer part of your grocery strategy

When you find a legitimately good beef price, don't limit yourself to what you'll eat this week.

Buying extra during a strong promotion and freezing it effectively lets you skip the meat aisle when prices are bad. Divide family packs into meal-size portions before freezing so you aren't forced to thaw five pounds of ground beef to make two burgers.

Just don't turn "stocking up" into an excuse to buy beef you wouldn't otherwise eat. A bargain buried in your freezer for 18 months isn't much of a bargain.

Don't expect beef prices to suddenly collapse

There are reasons to think relief could eventually come, but consumers shouldn't count on dramatically cheaper beef in the immediate future.

The U.S. cattle herd remains exceptionally tight. USDA says calf supplies are expected to remain constrained heading into late 2026 and early 2027, while beef production forecasts have been reduced.

The federal government is also moving to temporarily allow more ground beef imports at reduced tariffs. But economists have questioned how much effect that relatively small amount of additional beef will ultimately have on supermarket prices.

That means waiting around for your favorite steak to return to its old price may not be much of a strategy.