Consumer product safety recall roundup for September 11, 2026

Recall Roundup: New safety alerts from CPSC, FDA and USDA

This roundup covers newly announced product recalls and consumer safety warnings from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Food and Drug Administration and the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Ricky Joy candy bottles pose choking risk

More than 2.3 million Ricky Joy Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy bottles are being recalled because the rollerball top can detach and create a potentially deadly choking hazard.

The rolling ball on the candy bottle can detach and pose a choking hazard to children.

About 2.3 million bottles were sold nationwide and online from January 2023 through May 2026.

Consumers should stop using the candy bottles immediately, take them away from children and request a refund.

International Trade Imports LLC, doing business as The Ricky Joy Company, is recalling Ricky Joy-branded Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy bottles sold in blue, red, green and pink flavors. The 1.85-ounce plastic bottles were marketed individually and in packs of three or 12, and the problem centers on the rollerball top used to apply the sour liquid candy.

The hazard

The CPSC said the rolling ball can detach from the bottle, creating a choking hazard that carries a risk of serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall, but the scale of the recall is large and the product was sold in stores and online for years.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the candy bottles immediately and keep them away from children. The Ricky Joy Company is offering a refund and will provide a prepaid shipping label so customers can return the recalled product.

Company contact

The Ricky Joy Company can be reached toll-free at 404-975-0352 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://rickyjoy.com/pages/recall or https://rickyjoy.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page.

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Prepared Hero fire spray canisters can rupture

Prepared Hero is recalling Hero Fire Spray canisters because affected units can deteriorate in storage, rupture and fail during a fire.

The canisters can deteriorate over time, creating fire, burn and explosion risks and possibly failing when needed.

About 31,000 canisters with date code “09/2024” were sold online from October 2024 through January 2026.

Consumers should stop using the recalled canisters immediately and follow disposal instructions to receive a free replacement.

Prepared Hero, of Sheridan, Wyoming, has recalled Hero Fire Spray Fire Canisters sold in red-and-blue or red designs with a black plastic release tab on top. The 20-fluid-ounce canisters are marked on the base with the affected batch date code “09/2024.”

The hazard

According to the CPSC, the canisters can deteriorate over time, which can cause them to rupture while in storage and also fail to operate during an actual fire. The company has received nine reports of canisters exploding or deteriorating in storage, though no injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the fire spray canisters immediately and visit the company’s recall page for instructions on getting a free replacement and disposing of the canister safely. Customers will be asked to place the canister in a box, label the box “RECALLED,” and bring it to a municipal household hazardous waste collection center.

Company contact

Prepared Hero can be reached toll-free at 888-457-2672 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at support@preparedhero.com, or online at www.preparedhero.com/pages/recall or www.preparedhero.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page.

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Finger light toys raise battery ingestion danger

California Cade Electronic is recalling Finger Lights because children can easily access the button cell batteries inside.

The toys allow access to button cell batteries, creating a risk of internal burns or death if swallowed.

About 179,739 units were sold on Amazon.com from March 2015 through July 2026.

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, keep them away from children and seek a full refund.

California Cade Electronic, LLC, of Hacienda Heights, California, is recalling boxed sets of Finger Lights sold in packs of 50. The finger flashlights came in white, blue, red and green and were labeled “California Cade Electronic” and “Finger Flashlights” on the front of the package.

The hazard

The CPSC said the recalled toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the three button cell batteries can be easily accessed by children. If swallowed, button cell or coin batteries can cause severe internal chemical burns and death, even in a short period of time. No incidents or injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled finger lights immediately and take them away from children. Cade California Electronic is offering a full refund, and consumers will be asked to throw the toys away and email a photo of the disposed product.

Company contact

Cade California Electronic can be contacted by email at ccecamazonservice@gmail.com.

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Lontcs busy boards exceed lead limits

SQT LLC is recalling Lontcs Busy Board toys because the zipper contains lead levels above the federal paint ban.

The zipper contains excessive lead, which is toxic if ingested by young children.

About 1,835 busy boards were sold on Amazon.com from May 2024 through July 2026.

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately, destroy them as directed and request a full refund.

SQT LLC, doing business through a China-based seller, has recalled Lontcs Busy Board toys sold on Amazon. The wooden activity boards include multiple attached parts, including straps, a zipper, latch, wheel, doorbell, lock and keys, music box, puzzle, abacus and fidget spinner.

The hazard

Federal regulators said the toys’ zipper contains lead levels above the limit set by the federal lead paint ban. Lead exposure can cause serious health problems in children, particularly if the material is ingested. No incidents or injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the busy boards immediately and contact SQT for a full refund. The company instructs customers to destroy the toys by unscrewing the components, write “RECALLED” on the board with permanent marker, send a photo to the company, and then dispose of the product.

Company contact

SQT can be contacted by email at Lontcs@163.com.

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SHEIN magnets can cause deadly internal injuries

SHEIN Distribution Corporation is recalling bear-shaped decorative refrigerator magnets because loose high-powered magnets can be swallowed.

The magnets violate the federal standard and can cause perforations, blockages, blood poisoning or death if swallowed.

About 4,640 sets were sold on SHEIN.com from May 2025 through February 2026.

Consumers should stop using the magnets immediately, keep them away from children and seek a full refund.

SHEIN Distribution Corporation, of Los Angeles, is recalling Bear-Shaped Decorative Refrigerator Magnets sold in 10-, 20- and 30-piece sets. The recalled magnets were packaged in small plastic bags and carry SKU sh2403211731230106 on the label.

The hazard

The CPSC said the magnets violate the mandatory standard for magnets because they contain loose magnets and are appealing to children or teens. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other through the digestive tract, causing twisting, perforations, blockages, blood poisoning and death. No incidents or injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the magnets immediately and keep them away from children. SHEIN is offering a full refund and says customers will be asked to affirm that they threw the recalled magnets away.

Company contact

SHEIN can be reached toll-free at 833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at uscsteam@shein.com, or online at https://us.shein.com/product-recalls/list or https://us.shein.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page.

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Triumph TF450 motorcycles face crash hazard

Triumph Motorcycles is recalling 2025 and 2026 TF450 competition motorcycles because an engine component can seize and damage the exhaust valves.

The rocker arm can seize or stick, leaving exhaust valves open or broken and increasing crash risk.

About 1,560 motorcycles were sold in the United States, with 12 reports and one broken-bone injury.

Owners should stop using the motorcycles immediately and contact an authorized Triumph dealer for a free repair.

Triumph Motorcycles America Ltd., of Atlanta, is recalling 2025 and 2026 Triumph TF450 closed-course competition motorcycles. The off-road bikes were sold through authorized Triumph Motorcycle dealers for between $10,000 and $15,000.

The hazard

The CPSC said the engine rocker arm can seize or stick, which can cause the exhaust valves to remain open or break. That defect can progressively reduce engine performance and create a crash hazard. The company has received 12 reports involving seized or sticking exhaust rocker shafts or damage to exhaust valves, and one injury involving a broken bone was reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the motorcycles immediately and check whether their VIN is included in the recall. Owners with affected motorcycles should contact an authorized Triumph dealer, which will inspect the engine and replace the cylinder head free of charge.

Company contact

Triumph Motorcycles can be reached toll-free at 888-284-6288 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at tma.aftersales@triumphmotorcycles.com, or online at https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com/owners/recalls or www.triumphmotorcycles.com and click “Owners,” then “Recalls.”

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Wantefully hair dryer brushes can shock users

Guang Zhou is recalling Wantefully hair dryer brushes because they lack required immersion protection and can overheat.

The brushes can cause electrocution, shock or burns because they lack required protection and may overheat.

About 2,295 units were sold on Amazon.com from February 2026 through March 2026.

Consumers should unplug the dryers, stop using them and request a full refund after destroying the cord.

Guang Zhou has recalled Wantefully 2 in 1 Hair Dryer & Styler brushes, including the One Step Hair Dryer Brush Straightner and Negative Ion Electric Hot Air Blow Dryer Comb, model XR-8801. The recalled products are black paddle-style hot air brushes with striped pink accents and three heat settings, and the packaging is marked XRUI and XR-8801.

The hazard

Federal regulators said the products violate hair dryer safety regulations because they lack an integrated immersion protection device, increasing the risk of electrocution or shock if a unit falls into water while plugged in. The brushes can also overheat and cause burns. One overheating and melting report had been received, though no injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryer brushes immediately. Guang Zhou is offering a full refund, and customers will be asked to cut the power cord and send a photo of the destroyed product.

Company contact

Guang Zhou can be contacted by email at wantefully@163.com.

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AGA ranges may leak gas

AGA Rangemaster-manufactured dual fuel ranges are being recalled because a missing gas test port cap can lead to a gas leak.

A missing cap from the gas test port can allow gas to leak and create fire or explosion hazards.

About 3,992 ranges were sold nationwide from March 2025 through July 2026.

Consumers should shut off the gas supply immediately, stop using the gas burners and arrange a free inspection and repair.

AGA Rangemaster Limited, of the United Kingdom, is recalling freestanding AGA Elise and Mercury Series Dual Fuel Ranges and La Cornue CornuFé Series Dual Fuel Ranges in multiple widths and colors. The affected units, built between March 19, 2025 and July 24, 2026, have gas surface burners and one to three electric ovens depending on the model.

The hazard

The CPSC said some ranges may be missing a cap from the gas test port, which can cause a gas leak. Gas leaks carry obvious fire and explosion risks that can cause serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately shut off the gas supply to the range and determine whether their model and serial number are part of the recall. If a unit is affected, owners should contact AGA Rangemaster for a free inspection and repair by a certified technician. The electric oven sections can continue to be used, but the gas surface burners should not be used.

Company contact

AGA Rangemaster’s recall line is 888-257-7912 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers can also use the recall pages at www.lacornueusa.com/testcap-recall and www.agarangeusa.com/testcap-recall.

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Victgoal bicycle helmets may fail in crashes

Victgoal-branded bicycle helmets are being recalled because they do not meet federal helmet safety requirements.

The helmets can fail to stay positioned and retained properly, reducing head protection in a crash.

About 40 affected red helmets were sold on Walmart.com from March 2026 through June 2026.

Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately, destroy them as directed and request a full refund.

Dongguan Hongtu Sports Goods Co. Ltd., of China, is recalling certain red Victgoal bicycle helmets in size small. Only helmets manufactured in November 2025 and marked with “Model HT-006,” “Production: 2025/11” and “Ref/Lot# 2025A1101” on the inside label are included.

The hazard

The CPSC said the helmets violate the mandatory standard for bicycle helmets because they do not comply with retention system, positional stability and certification requirements. In a crash, the helmet may not protect the rider as intended, creating a risk of serious head injury or death. No incidents or injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled helmets immediately and contact Victgoal for a full refund. Customers will be asked to cut the straps, photograph the destroyed helmet with the production date visible, and then dispose of it.

Company contact

Victgoal can be contacted by email at walmart@victgoal.com.

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Sweet Cubby loungewear fails flammability standard

Sweet Cubby children’s loungewear sets are being recalled because they do not meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.

The garments can ignite more easily than allowed, creating a serious burn hazard for children.

About 12,461 sets were sold on SHEIN.com from June 2025 through May 2026.

Consumers should stop using the sets immediately, keep them away from children and request a full refund.

Hong Kong Xuheyuan Trading Co., Ltd, doing business as Sweet Cubby, is recalling all Sweet Cubby children’s loungewear sets. The two-piece sets include a short-sleeved shirt and matching shorts, were sold in multiple colors and children’s sizes 5-6Y through 13-14Y, and are marked “Batch No.: 272779.”

The hazard

The CPSC said the loungewear violates the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear. Clothing that burns too readily can cause severe burn injuries or death if it catches fire. No incidents or injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled loungewear sets immediately and take them away from children. Sweet Cubby is offering a full refund, and customers will be asked to cut the garments in half, send a photo of the destroyed items, and then dispose of them.

Company contact

Sweet Cubby can be contacted by email at SweetCubby@163.com.

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iGarden swim jet drain covers endanger swimmers

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using iGarden Swim Jets P100 combination drain covers because they do not meet federal anti-entrapment standards.

The drain covers pose entrapment and drowning hazards and do not comply with the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act.

The products were sold online at store.igarden.ai for about $2,000 to $2,400 and may have been sold on other websites.

Consumers should stop using the drain covers immediately, stop using pools with them installed and destroy the products.

The CPSC issued a consumer warning for iGarden Swim Jets P100 combination drain covers rather than a traditional recall. Regulators said the covers do not conform to the entrapment protection requirements of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act and also lack required markings, service-life statements, and installation and maintenance instructions.

The hazard

Improper pool or spa drain covers can create a deadly entrapment hazard if a swimmer or bather becomes trapped by suction at the drain. The commission warned that these products present a risk of serious injury or death from entrapment and drowning.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the swim jet combination drain covers immediately and stop using any pool equipped with them. The CPSC says owners should destroy the drain covers by unplugging and cutting the power cord before disposal, and should not sell or give them away.

Company contact

The CPSC said consumers can report incidents involving injury or product defects at www.SaferProducts.gov.

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HOTFINE pressure washers create electrocution risk

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using HOTFINE pressure washers because the products lack required electrical safety protection.

The washers lack a GFCI and an adequate-length power cord, creating serious shock and electrocution hazards.

The products were sold on Amazon.com and eBay.com for between $75 and $160.

Consumers should stop using the washers immediately, cut the power cord and dispose of them.

The CPSC issued a warning covering HOTFINE pressure washers sold online. According to regulators, the products do not include an integrated immersion protection device on or near the plug, also known as a Ground-Fault Circuit-Interrupter, and also lack an adequate-length power cord.

The hazard

Without the required protective device, consumers face a risk of serious shock or electrocution while using the washer, especially in wet outdoor conditions. The commission characterized the danger as posing a risk of serious injury or death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the pressure washers immediately. The CPSC urges owners to unplug the units, cut the power cord and dispose of them, and not to sell or give away the hazardous products.

Company contact

No company contact information was listed in the CPSC warning.

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Le Hao Tool washers lack shock protection

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Le Hao Tool pressure washers because they lack required GFCI protection.

The electric pressure washers lack an integrated immersion protection device, creating shock and electrocution risks.

The products were sold on Amazon.com from November 2023 through January 2026 for $60 to $130.

Consumers should stop using the washers immediately, destroy them by cutting the power cord and dispose of them.

The warning covers Le Hao Tool electric pressure washers sold in green or blue with black trim and labeled “ELECTRONIC High Pressure Washer” on the front. The machines include a touch screen, foam cannon, four quick-disconnect nozzles, a 20-foot hose and two rollers.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, the washers lack an integrated immersion protection device, or GFCI, on or near the power plug. That missing safety feature poses a risk of serious shock or electrocution during use. The commission warned that the danger could lead to serious injury or death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the pressure washers immediately and should not resell or give them away. The CPSC says owners should unplug the units, cut the power cord and dispose of them.

Company contact

The CPSC said consumers can report incidents involving injury or product defects at www.SaferProducts.gov .

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Flyboss infant bouncers can collapse

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Flyboss 3-in-1 Portable Baby Bouncer and Rocker Chairs because they can collapse while an infant is inside.

The bouncers can collapse during use and cause impact injuries to infants.

The products were sold on Amazon.com from September 2024 through August 2026 for $40 to $110 and were also found on eBay.com.

Consumers should stop using the bouncers immediately and dispose of them.

The CPSC issued a warning for Flyboss 3-in-1 Portable Baby Bouncer and Rocker Chairs sold online. Unlike a recall with a listed remedy from a manufacturer, the commission is urging consumers to stop using the product because of the collapse risk.

The hazard

If the bouncer collapses while in use, an infant can suffer an impact injury. Because the product is intended for babies, even a short fall or abrupt collapse can pose a significant danger.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the Flyboss infant bouncers immediately and dispose of them. The CPSC also says consumers should not sell or give away these hazardous products.

Company contact

No company contact information was listed in the CPSC warning.

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CooCooBaby loungers pose suffocation risk

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using CooCooBaby Baby Loungers because the products violate the federal standard for infant sleep products.

The loungers can create suffocation, fall and entrapment hazards because of low sides, thick padding and an opening at the foot.

The products were sold on CooCooBabyOfficial.com and Amazon.com from December 2024 through March 2026 for $35 to $70.

Consumers should stop using the loungers immediately and dispose of them.

The warning applies to the “Classic” and “Deluxe” CooCooBaby Baby Loungers, which consist of a foam sleeping pad and padded bumpers with a cloth cover in multiple colors and styles. The CPSC said the products violate the mandatory standard for infant sleep products.

The hazard

Regulators said the side height is too low to secure an infant, the sleeping pad is too thick, and the opening at the foot can allow a baby to fall out or become entrapped. Those defects can lead to suffocation, falls or entrapment, all of which carry a risk of serious injury or death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the baby loungers immediately and dispose of them. The CPSC also warns consumers not to sell or give away these hazardous loungers.

Company contact

No company contact information was listed in the CPSC warning.

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Broccoli sprouts recalled over Salmonella risk

Evergreen Fresh Sprouts LLC is recalling Broccoli Sprouts distributed in the Northwest because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled sprouts may contain Salmonella, which can cause severe illness and, in rare cases, bloodstream infections.

The product was delivered to distributors in Washington and may have reached consumers in Idaho, Montana and Washington.

Consumers should not eat the sprouts and should discard any affected packages immediately.

Evergreen Fresh Sprouts LLC has recalled Broccoli Sprouts bearing UPC code 8 38796 00105 1 and Use By dates of 9/07/26, 9/09/26, 9/11/26, 9/14/26 and 9/16/26. The FDA said the product was shipped to three distributors in Washington between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2 and may have been further distributed to retail stores in Idaho, Montana and Washington.

The hazard

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can develop fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, while severe cases can lead to bloodstream infections and other complications.

What to do

Consumers who bought the affected sprouts should not eat them and should discard the product immediately. If anyone has eaten the sprouts and develops symptoms, they should contact a health care provider.

Company contact

Consumers with questions can call 1-208-267-4258.

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Fi dog supplements may carry Salmonella

Fi is recalling two dog supplements because the products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The contamination risk can affect dogs that eat the products and people who handle them or contaminated waste.

The recall covers Fi Calming supplement for Dogs 180 g and Fi 8-in-1 Formula supplement for Dogs 180 g sold directly and through Amazon and Chewy.

Consumers should stop using the supplements, tightly seal the containers and throw them away.

Fi has recalled Fi Calming supplement for Dogs 180 g and Fi 8-in-1 Formula supplement for Dogs 180 g, specifically lot numbers 26118 and 26159. The FDA said the products were distributed directly to consumers and through online retailers Amazon and Chewy.com.

The hazard

Salmonella contamination can make pets sick and can also sicken people who handle the product or anything exposed to it, especially if they do not wash their hands thoroughly. The risk extends to contact with animal waste after a dog has consumed the supplement.

What to do

Consumers should discontinue use of the product, make sure the container is tightly sealed, and dispose of it in the trash. Anyone concerned about illness in a pet or person should contact a veterinarian or health care provider.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Fi at 1-888-434-3647 or support@tryfi.com.

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Luna G3 APAP devices may shut down

BMC Medical Co., Ltd. is recalling certain Luna G3 APAP devices because a firmware defect can trigger an error and automatic shutdown.

The firmware defect can stop therapy delivery if the device shuts down during certain high-pressure, high-flow conditions.

The Class I recall covers Luna G3 APAP Model LG3600 devices with firmware version G3-2.00.76 distributed nationwide.

Users should discontinue affected devices immediately and arrange a replacement device.

BMC Medical Co., Ltd. has recalled Luna G3 APAP devices, model LG3600, that have firmware version G3-2.00.76 installed. The FDA classified the action as a Class I recall, its most serious type, and said affected products were distributed nationwide between Oct. 29, 2024, and July 6, 2026.

The hazard

If an affected device is operating simultaneously under high pressure, high respiratory rate and high peak flow, an error message can appear and the device can automatically shut down. That failure interrupts therapy delivery and could result in unintended serious adverse health consequences.

What to do

Users of affected devices should stop using them immediately until a replacement device is provided. Customers can contact React Health, the U.S. importer, to arrange replacement of the uncorrected Luna G3 APAP device.

Company contact

Consumers can call 863-226-6285, email React Health at 3B-Recall@reacthealth.com, or email BMC at bmc-recall@bmc-medical.com.

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Chicken salad sandwiches missing egg allergen warning

FreshPoint is recalling Cranberry Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches because egg was not properly declared on the label.

People with an egg allergy or severe sensitivity could suffer a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The sandwiches were distributed to a single convenience store customer in Georgia and Florida.

Customers should not eat the sandwiches and should discard any affected product.

FreshPoint issued a voluntary recall for Cranberry Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches with UPC 766375109617 and Use By dates from 9/3/2026 to 9/17/2026. The FDA said the products were distributed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 3 to one convenience store customer operating in Georgia and Florida.

The hazard

The issue is an undeclared egg allergen. For consumers with an egg allergy or severe sensitivity, eating the product could trigger a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

What to do

Customers who bought the sandwiches should not eat them and should discard the product. Anyone who believes they are experiencing an allergic reaction should seek medical attention promptly.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Hernan Martinez at 689-710-4467 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

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Made Fresh deli salads linked to Listeria concern

Made Fresh Salads, Inc. is recalling ready-to-eat deli salads and cream cheese because the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled foods may contain Listeria, which can cause severe illness and pregnancy complications.

The products were distributed in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and New York City.

Consumers should return affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Made Fresh Salads, Inc. has recalled ready-to-eat deli style salads and cream cheese with expiration dates from Sept. 3, 2026 through Sept. 18, 2026. The FDA said the products were distributed by direct delivery to retail stores and distributors in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and New York City.

The hazard

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may have short-term symptoms, but for pregnant women the infection can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled salads or cream cheese should not eat them. The company says customers should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Consumers can call Made Fresh Salads at (718) 765-0082.

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Male enhancement pills contain undeclared yohimbine

SUPPLX.com is recalling Business Pill and Branch Manager for Men because the products contain undeclared yohimbine.

Undeclared yohimbine can cause severe heart, blood pressure, neurologic and psychiatric effects, especially with other stimulants.

The recall covers all lots and dates of product sold through SUPPLX.com from September 2023 through June 2026.

Consumers should stop using the products immediately and dispose of any remaining pills.

SUPPLX.com issued a voluntary nationwide recall for Business Pill and Branch Manager for Men sold in 24-count retail boxes. The FDA said all lots and expiration or best-by dates distributed from Sept. 16, 2023, through June 11, 2026 are included.

The hazard

The products contain undeclared yohimbine, a substance that can cause severe hypertension, tachycardia, arrhythmia and even heart attacks, especially if consumers are also taking stimulants or ADHD medications. High doses can also trigger severe gastrointestinal problems, anxiety, insomnia, mania, tremors, seizures and, in overdose cases, death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the products immediately and dispose of any remaining product. Anyone experiencing symptoms or concerned about an adverse event should seek medical advice promptly.

Company contact

SUPPLX Recall can be reached at (321) 341-9501 or SupplxRecall@gmail.com.

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Organic moringa powder may contain Salmonella

Foods Alive is recalling Organic Moringa Leaf Powder because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The powdered supplement may contain Salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The recall covers 8-ounce packages distributed nationwide in stores and through online sellers.

Consumers should return affected packages to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Foods Alive has recalled 8-ounce packages of Organic Moringa Leaf Powder marked with freshest by date 110127 and the number 02726 below the date. The FDA said the product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through online sellers, including www.foodsalive.com.

The hazard

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, and can be especially dangerous for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. In severe cases, the infection can spread into the bloodstream and cause more serious illness.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the affected moringa powder should not consume it. Foods Alive says customers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Consumers can call 260-488-4497 for more information.

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Imported chicharrón chips were not eligible

El Eden Import Distributor Corp. is recalling mixed chip products containing pork cracklings because the pork ingredient came from a country not eligible to export meat products to the United States.

The products were imported from Colombia even though that country is not eligible to export meat products to the United States.

The recall covers “De Todito NATURAL” and “De Todito BBQ” mixed chips shipped to New Jersey and Utah.

Consumers should not eat the products and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

El Eden Import Distributor Corp. has recalled 45-gram foil bags of “De Todito NATURAL” mixed chips and “De Todito BBQ” mixed chips that contain chicharrón, or pork cracklings. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the products do not bear any import marks on the labels and were shipped to a distributor in New Jersey and retail locations in New Jersey and Utah.

The hazard

FSIS classified the recall as High, or Class I, because the meat ingredient was imported from a country that is not eligible to export meat products to the United States. No confirmed reports of illness or injury had been received.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the products should not eat them. FSIS says the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Company contact

Consumers can contact owner Humberto Gallego at Hhgl1968@gmail.com.

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Imported guanciale products may carry Listeria

Prime Line Distributors, Inc. and Ferrarini USA, Inc. are recalling imported ready-to-eat pork guanciale products because of possible Listeria contamination.

The ready-to-eat pork products may contain Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious illness.

The recalled products were shipped to food service, retail and distributor locations in multiple states including Florida, New York and Texas.

Consumers and food businesses should not eat, serve or sell the products and should throw them away or return them.

Prime Line Distributors, Inc. and Ferrarini USA, Inc. have recalled imported ready-to-eat pork guanciale products marked LOT: 263311US, BEST IF USE BY DATE: 05.16.27, and establishment number “IT 1937 L CE.” FSIS said Prime Line items went to food service and retail locations in Florida, while Ferrarini items went to distributors and food service locations in California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

The hazard

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Because the product is ready to eat, there is no additional cooking step that would reduce the contamination risk.

What to do

Consumers should not eat the recalled guanciale products, and restaurants or retailers should not serve or sell them. FSIS says the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Liliana Rojas, QA/QC Manager, at 954-925-4500 or Liliana.rojas@primelinedist.com, or Luca Infantino, Chief Financial Officer, at 818-256-1622 or Luca@ferrariniusa.com.

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