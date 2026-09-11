New study finds memory changes may start earlier than you think

Researchers found differences in memory performance between younger adults and people in middle age.

Brain scans showed that hippocampal activity became less consistent across different stages of memory with increasing age.

The findings suggest middle age may be an important period for understanding how memory changes over time.

Forgetting a name or struggling to remember where you know someone from can feel like an inevitable part of getting older. But new research from Binghamton University suggests that some changes in how the brain handles memories may begin earlier than many people realize — potentially around middle age.

The study focused on the hippocampus, a brain region that plays an important role in forming and retrieving memories. Researchers wanted to better understand what happens to memory as people move from young adulthood into middle and older age, particularly when the brain has to remember connections between different pieces of information.

The researchers found that memory accuracy declined with increasing age, with a notable difference between younger adults and participants in their 50s. The findings suggest that middle age could represent an important transition point for memory function.

“This is one of a growing list of studies highlighting that the period of middle age is really important for memory functioning and shouldn't be ignored,” researcher Ian McDonough said in a news release. “For a long time, most studies have been focused on young adults versus older adults.”

How the researchers studied memory

The study included 61 adults between 18 and 74 years old. The participants were divided into younger adults ages 18 to 30, middle-aged adults ages 50 to 60, and older adults ages 61 to 74.

While undergoing functional MRI scans, participants were shown faces paired with objects or scenes. After a short rest period, they completed a memory test in which they had to identify the correct object or scene associated with each face. Because all of the images had previously been shown, participants had to remember the specific pairing rather than simply recognize an image as familiar.

The researchers analyzed patterns of activity in the participants’ hippocampi during the different stages of memory: learning the information, resting afterward, and retrieving it during the test.

What the findings mean for consumers

Younger adults correctly identified a greater proportion of the face-object and face-scene pairings than both middle-aged and older adults. Importantly, the middle-aged and older groups did not differ significantly from each other on overall accuracy.

The brain scans also revealed that similarity between hippocampal activity patterns across the different memory stages decreased as age increased.

In older adults, stronger reactivation of memory-related patterns was actually associated with more errors, suggesting that the brain may sometimes reactivate a broader category of information rather than the precise memory being sought.

The researchers emphasize that more work is needed to understand why these changes occur. They also argue that future studies should pay closer attention to middle age and follow people over longer periods.

For consumers, the takeaway is less about a specific age when memory “starts declining” and more about recognizing that memory changes can emerge well before older adulthood — making middle age an important period for researchers to understand.

“We really don't have a good scientific understanding of what is happening in middle age, because the brain is not declining uniformly across this time, with some regions declining faster than others,” McDonough said. “Finding when those tipping points are is going to be important.”