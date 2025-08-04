Write a review
🏁 Auto Safety Recall Derby — Week of August 4, 2025

Auto Safety Recall Roundup features Ford, Kia, General Motors, BMW, Porsche models, among others. Check weekly to be sure you're up to date.

🚙 Ford Takes the Lead with Three Major Recalls

1. Seat Belt Warning Chime Fails to Sound

  • Affected Models: 2025 Ford F-150 Hybrid

  • Issue: Audible warning chime may not activate when seat belts are unbuckled, violating FMVSS 208.

  • Risk: Increases risk of injury in a crash.

  • Fix: Audio control module software update (free of charge).

  • Units Affected: 56,473

  • Recall ID: 25V489000

2. Loss of Power Brake Assist During Driving

  • Affected Models: 2025 Ford Bronco, Expedition, F-150, Ranger; 2025 Lincoln Navigator

  • Issue: Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) may malfunction, disabling power brake assist.

  • Risk: Extended stopping distance; ineffective ADAS braking.

  • Fix: OTA or dealer software update.

  • Units Affected: 312,120

  • Recall ID: 25V488000

3. Rear Windows May Not Reverse as Required

  • Affected Model: 2025 Lincoln Aviator

  • Issue: Rear windows exert too much force before reversing, violating FMVSS 118.

  • Risk: Pinch hazard to occupants.

  • Fix: Driver and passenger door module software update.

  • Units Affected: 23,111

  • Recall ID: 25V484000

🚗 Kia in the Crosswinds with Detaching Trim Hazards

1. Door Belt Molding Can Detach in Transit

  • Affected Model: 2023–2025 Kia Telluride

  • Issue: Belt molding trim may delaminate and detach.

  • Risk: Creates road debris, increasing crash risk.

  • Fix: Inspection and replacement of trim.

  • Units Affected: 201,149

  • Recall ID: 25V494000

2. Rear Window Trim May Fall Off

  • Affected Model: 2023–2025 Kia K5

  • Issue: C-pillar trim pieces may loosen and detach.

  • Risk: Road hazard risk for others.

  • Fix: Dealer inspection and replacement.

  • Units Affected: 100,063

  • Recall ID: 25V493000

🏎️ Porsche: Improper Front Airbag Installation

  • Affected Model: 2024–2025 Porsche Macan 4 Electric

  • Issue: Airbags may be improperly secured to the backrest frame.

  • Risk: Improper deployment or loose components in a crash.

  • Fix: Backrest screw inspection and repair.

  • Units Affected: 3

  • Recall ID: 25V492000

Tesla: Silent Horns in Select Model Y Units

  • Affected Model: 2026 Tesla Model Y

  • Issue: Loose ground wire may disable the horn.

  • Risk: Driver unable to warn others, increasing crash risk.

  • Fix: Steering wheel replacement.

  • Units Affected: 5

  • Recall ID: 25V490000

🔋 General Motors: Battery Mounting Bolts Missing or Loose

  • Affected Models: 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ; 2025 Cadillac LYRIQ

  • Issue: High-voltage battery may not be properly secured.

  • Risk: Battery damage in a crash, risk of fire.

  • Fix: Inspection and adjustment of battery bolts.

  • Units Affected: 53

  • Recall ID: 25V483000

🏍️ BMW: eCall Emergency System Disabled by Software Bug

  • Affected Models: 2025 BMW F 900 GS, F 800 GS, R 1300 GS/Adventure, S 1000 RR, S 1000 R, K 1600 GT

  • Issue: Optional emergency call system (eCall) may be deactivated.

  • Risk: First responders may not receive crash notifications.

  • Fix: OTA or dealer software update.

  • Units Affected: 33

  • Recall ID: 25V480000

📬 Recall Notifications

Most manufacturers plan to begin mailing notifications in late August through late September. If your vehicle is affected, it’s best to contact your dealer or the manufacturer’s hotline for guidance.

