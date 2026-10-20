Are smart thermostats worth the cost? Research offers a qualified yes

Smart thermostats can lower heating and cooling costs, but research shows savings depend heavily on household habits and equipment.

Consumers should weigh the purchase and installation costs against realistic savings, with utility rebates potentially shortening the payback period.

Adjusting an existing thermostat, sealing drafts, and improving insulation offer other ways to reduce winter heating bills.

A thermostat that learns your schedule and adjusts the temperature automatically sounds like an easy way to cut heating bills. Research suggests it can help — but buying one does not guarantee lower costs.

ENERGY STAR estimates that certified smart thermostats save households an average of about 8% on heating and cooling bills. Certification relies on data from actual homes, reflecting how residents use the devices. The percentage applies to heating and cooling expenses, rather than the entire household energy bill.

Other research offers a more cautious assessment. A working paper revised in November 2024 examined two randomized field experiments and 18 months of energy consumption.

Researchers found little evidence of a statistically or economically significant average reduction in energy use, with residents’ behavior undermining potential savings. The results apply to the households and technology studied, rather than every smart thermostat.

The implication for consumers: Savings depend partly on how much unnecessary heating and cooling the device can eliminate.

Someone who routinely leaves the heat high while away may have more opportunity to save than someone already following an efficient schedule. Researchers found that results varied with how intensively households used energy-saving features.

Calculate the payback

Consider an illustrative household spending $1,200 annually on heating and cooling. An 8% reduction would save $96 a year. If a thermostat and installation cost $200 after rebates, the simple payback would be just over two years. Smaller savings would stretch that period.

Consumers should include installation in their calculations and check equipment compatibility before purchasing. Depending on the utility and location, discounts or rebates may reduce the upfront expense.

Other ways to lower heating bills

Consumers can also start with the controls they already own. Federal guidance says turning a thermostat down seven to 10 degrees for eight hours daily can save as much as 10% annually on heating and cooling, depending on climate and equipment. A basic programmable thermostat can automate that schedule.

Heat-pump owners need a different approach. Large winter setbacks can trigger expensive auxiliary electric resistance heat during recovery. Thermostats designed for heat pumps can use adaptive recovery to minimize that backup heating.

Sealing drafts is another option. Caulking gaps and weatherstripping doors and windows can reduce unwanted airflow. For homes needing more substantial improvements, EPA estimates that air sealing combined with insulation in areas such as attics and crawl spaces saves an average of 15% on heating and cooling costs. That estimate covers a package of improvements, not a single small repair.

Routine maintenance and window coverings can help, too. The Department of Energy recommends cleaning or replacing heating-system filters as directed, opening south-facing curtains to capture winter sunshine and closing them at night.

For a household already managing temperatures carefully, addressing drafts or inadequate insulation may offer more opportunity than replacing a functioning thermostat.