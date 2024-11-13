American families are becoming rarer, Census shows

The American family is in a state of decline.

Americans living as families fell to 64% in 2024, down from nearly 69% at the turn of the century in 2000, according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. Census defines family households as having at least one person related to the householder by birth, marriage or adoption.

The share of Americans living as families has trended down most years since 1947 even as the country's population has grown.

Marriage is also becoming rarer: Around 47% of American households were married in 2024, down from nearly 53% in 2000.

There are fewer children in American homes, too.

The percentage of all American households with children under age 18 fell to around 25% in 2024, down from around 33% in 2000.

Households living as families, including married couples, that had children also fell to around 39% in 2024 from 48% in 2000.

The figures highlight the challenges America faces in raising children and growing its workforce in the coming years to meet economic needs.

Why are fewer Americans having families and children?

There are numerous reasons fewer Americans are having families and children.

Around 40% of Americans are very or somewhat pessimistic about the institution of marriage and the family, according to an April 2023 survey by the Pew Research Center.

Rising childcare costs, difficulty buying a house and high college tuition are some of the most frequently cited financial barriers to raising a family, according to surveys.

Other reasons are concerns about the future of the country and the environment.

Fertility problems have also been on the rise: The percentage of married American women who were infertile reached 8.7% in 2015 to 2019, up from 6.7% in 2011 to 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What does fewer American families and children mean for the country?

Fewer children now could mean fewer workers in the future, putting a drag on the U.S. economy that is grappling with an aging population.

"An aging population implies that a smaller share of the population will be of working age," the White House said in May. "This fact is the foundation of concern in the U.S. and other nations about the fiscal challenges and headwinds to economic growth associated with an aging population."

Living as a family also often brings health and mental benefits, studies show.

Some of the benefits of family living are coping with stress, longer life expectancy and even better cardiovascular health.