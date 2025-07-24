3.6 million 'burst-proof hoses' among this week's safety recalls

It's been a busy week for safety recalls. Here is Part I of the Weekly Recall Roundup for the week of July 24, 2025, featuring major product recalls affecting millions of households nationwide:

🧯 HydroTech Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses Recalled

Units Affected: About 3.6 million

Hazard: The hoses can burst unexpectedly, posing both an impact hazard and a risk of temporary hearing damage due to loud bursts.

Injuries Reported: 29 injuries among 222 burst incidents, including sprains, bone bruises, and temporary hearing loss.

Products Involved:

HydroTech 5/8-inch expandable hoses in various lengths (25-200 ft) and colors

Date codes ending in -211 to -243 or no marking at all (found under the rubber washer)

Sold At: Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Walmart, Do It Best, Amazon, Target, and others (Jan 2021–Apr 2025, $20–$136)

Remedy:

Ace, Home Depot, Walmart, Do It Best: Return to store for refund

Other retailers: Cut off regulator end and submit photo to HydroTech recall site for a full refund

Contact:

📞 888-412-2396 | ✉️ HydrotechVoluntaryRecall@hydrotechproducts.com

🔗 Recall Info Page

🔥 Curtis International Frigidaire Minifridges Recalled

Units Affected: About 634,000

Hazard:Fire and burn hazard from internal electrical short circuits.

Injuries/Incidents: 26 reports of smoking, melting, or fire, with over $700,000 in property damage and 2 reports of smoke inhalation injuries.

Models Recalled:

EFMIS129 (except variants EFMIS129-B and EFMIS129-C)

EFMIS137, EFMIS149, EFMIS175

Serial numbers between A2001 to A2312, depending on model

Sold At: Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers (Jan 2020–Dec 2023, $36–$40)

Remedy:

Stop use immediately

Unplug, cut power cord, and mark unit “Recall”

Submit for refund at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge

Contact:

📞 888-727-0198 | ✉️ recall@curtiscs.com

🔗 Recall Portal

⚠️ Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffusers Recalled

Units Affected: About 851,400 (plus 1,100 in Canada)

Hazard: Magnets in detachable covers may detach, posing a life-threatening ingestion hazard to children. Swallowed magnets can cause severe internal injury or death.

Affected Units:

Serial numbers: JX230000001 to JX230801425 and JX240000001 to JX240049959

Sold between Aug 2023 and May 2025 at Target, Scheels, Amazon, and Pura.com

Remedy:

Dispose of original front cover and keep unit away from kids

Contact Pura for a free replacement cover

Contact:

📞 855-394-5292 | ✉️ replacement@pura.com

🔗 Recall Page

Stay safe, and be sure to share this information with friends or family who might have these products in their home. Check Part 2 of the Weekly Safety Roundup for more recalls.