3.6 million 'burst-proof hoses' among this week's safety recalls

It's been a busy week for safety recalls. Here is Part I of the Weekly Recall Roundup for the week of July 24, 2025, featuring major product recalls affecting millions of households nationwide:
🧯 HydroTech Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses Recalled
Units Affected: About 3.6 million
Hazard: The hoses can burst unexpectedly, posing both an impact hazard and a risk of temporary hearing damage due to loud bursts.
Injuries Reported: 29 injuries among 222 burst incidents, including sprains, bone bruises, and temporary hearing loss.
Products Involved:
HydroTech 5/8-inch expandable hoses in various lengths (25-200 ft) and colors
Date codes ending in -211 to -243 or no marking at all (found under the rubber washer)
Sold At: Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Walmart, Do It Best, Amazon, Target, and others (Jan 2021–Apr 2025, $20–$136)
Remedy:
Ace, Home Depot, Walmart, Do It Best: Return to store for refund
Other retailers: Cut off regulator end and submit photo to HydroTech recall site for a full refund
Contact:
📞 888-412-2396 | ✉️ HydrotechVoluntaryRecall@hydrotechproducts.com
🔗 Recall Info Page
🔥 Curtis International Frigidaire Minifridges Recalled
Units Affected: About 634,000
Hazard:Fire and burn hazard from internal electrical short circuits.
Injuries/Incidents: 26 reports of smoking, melting, or fire, with over $700,000 in property damage and 2 reports of smoke inhalation injuries.
Models Recalled:
EFMIS129(except variants EFMIS129-B and EFMIS129-C)
EFMIS137, EFMIS149, EFMIS175
Serial numbers between A2001 to A2312, depending on model
Sold At: Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers (Jan 2020–Dec 2023, $36–$40)
Remedy:
Stop use immediately
Unplug, cut power cord, and mark unit “Recall”
Submit for refund at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge
Contact:
📞 888-727-0198 | ✉️ recall@curtiscs.com
🔗 Recall Portal
⚠️ Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffusers Recalled
Units Affected: About 851,400 (plus 1,100 in Canada)
Hazard: Magnets in detachable covers may detach, posing a life-threatening ingestion hazard to children. Swallowed magnets can cause severe internal injury or death.
Affected Units:
Serial numbers: JX230000001 to JX230801425 and JX240000001 to JX240049959
Sold between Aug 2023 and May 2025 at Target, Scheels, Amazon, and Pura.com
Remedy:
Dispose of original front cover and keep unit away from kids
Contact Pura for a free replacement cover
Contact:
📞 855-394-5292 | ✉️ replacement@pura.com
🔗 Recall Page
Stay safe, and be sure to share this information with friends or family who might have these products in their home. Check Part 2 of the Weekly Safety Roundup for more recalls.