3.6 million 'burst-proof hoses' among this week's safety recalls

Stay informed with the latest safety recalls, including 3.6M HydroTech hoses and Curtis fridges, posing serious hazards. Check your products now! Images via CPSC.gov

Minifridges, fragrance diffusers also recalled as safety hazards

It's been a busy week for safety recalls. Here is Part I of the Weekly Recall Roundup for the week of July 24, 2025, featuring major product recalls affecting millions of households nationwide:

🧯 HydroTech Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses Recalled

Units Affected: About 3.6 million
Hazard: The hoses can burst unexpectedly, posing both an impact hazard and a risk of temporary hearing damage due to loud bursts.
Injuries Reported: 29 injuries among 222 burst incidents, including sprains, bone bruises, and temporary hearing loss.

Products Involved:

  • HydroTech 5/8-inch expandable hoses in various lengths (25-200 ft) and colors

  • Date codes ending in -211 to -243 or no marking at all (found under the rubber washer)

Sold At: Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Walmart, Do It Best, Amazon, Target, and others (Jan 2021–Apr 2025, $20–$136)

Remedy:

  • Ace, Home Depot, Walmart, Do It Best: Return to store for refund

  • Other retailers: Cut off regulator end and submit photo to HydroTech recall site for a full refund

Contact:
📞 888-412-2396 | ✉️ HydrotechVoluntaryRecall@hydrotechproducts.com
🔗 Recall Info Page

🔥 Curtis International Frigidaire Minifridges Recalled

Photo

Units Affected: About 634,000
Hazard:Fire and burn hazard from internal electrical short circuits.
Injuries/Incidents: 26 reports of smoking, melting, or fire, with over $700,000 in property damage and 2 reports of smoke inhalation injuries.

Models Recalled:

  • EFMIS129(except variants EFMIS129-B and EFMIS129-C)

  • EFMIS137, EFMIS149, EFMIS175

  • Serial numbers between A2001 to A2312, depending on model

Sold At: Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers (Jan 2020–Dec 2023, $36–$40)

Remedy:

Contact:
📞 888-727-0198 | ✉️ recall@curtiscs.com
🔗 Recall Portal

⚠️ Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffusers Recalled

Photo

Units Affected: About 851,400 (plus 1,100 in Canada)
Hazard: Magnets in detachable covers may detach, posing a life-threatening ingestion hazard to children. Swallowed magnets can cause severe internal injury or death.

Affected Units:

  • Serial numbers: JX230000001 to JX230801425 and JX240000001 to JX240049959

  • Sold between Aug 2023 and May 2025 at Target, Scheels, Amazon, and Pura.com

Remedy:

  • Dispose of original front cover and keep unit away from kids

  • Contact Pura for a free replacement cover

Contact:
📞 855-394-5292 | ✉️ replacement@pura.com
🔗 Recall Page

Stay safe, and be sure to share this information with friends or family who might have these products in their home. Check Part 2 of the Weekly Safety Roundup for more recalls. 

