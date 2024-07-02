Lithium Ion Batteries

Massimo Motor Sports of Garland, Texas, is recalling about 12,630 massage guns.

The lithium-ion battery system can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The firm has received three reports of fires with the recalled massage guns that resulted in over $15,000 in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves all models of the Massimo Percussion Massage Gun.

The massage guns have 20 speed levels and came with six massage heads and a built-in rechargeable lithium ion battery. They were sold in black, silver, gold, and blue; all were model number EM003.

Model numbers can be found on the Product information card in the package.

The massage guns, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively online at Costco.com from April 2020, through May 2020, for about $60.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massage guns and contact Massimo for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Massimo Motor Sports toll-free at (877) 881-6376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.massimomotor.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.