Lithium Ion Batteries

Tech News

Snap recalls lithium-ion batteries sold for Pixy Flying Cameras

The lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard

Snap of Santa Monica, Calif., is recalling about 71,000 lithium-ion batteries sold for Pixy Flying Cameras

The camera's lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The firm has received four reports of the battery overheating and bulging, resulting in one minor battery fire and one minor injury.

This recall involves the rechargeable lithium-ion battery sold with the pocket-sized Pixy Flying Camera.

The battery was sold separately and paired with the Pixy, which ...

