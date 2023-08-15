Infant Carrier Recalls

Burley Design of Eugene, Ore., is recalling about 780 Dash X FM child bicycle seats.

The reclining plate that holds the child seat in place can detach, making the child seat unstable and can cause the bike rider to lose control, posing a crash hazard.

No incidents or injuries are recalled.

This recall involves Dash X FM frame mount child bicycle seats (model number 924004).

The recalled child seats have a serial number beginning in P924 and a lot number beginning in the letter D or E. The serial number and lot number are located on the lower rear of the child seats, on the white label that has “BURLEY” printed on it.

“DASH X” is engraved on the rear of the child seat, near the top.

The child bike seats, manufactured in Portugal, were sold at various bicycle retailers and online at Burley.com, REI.com, Amazon.com from April 2020, through July 2020, for about $190.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled child bicycle seats and contact Burley to receive instructions on how to identify and dispose of the recalled child seat and how to receive a free replacement child seat.

Consumers will be provided with a replacement Dash Bicycle Seat (Dash X FM, Dash FM, or Dash RM).

Consumers may contact Burley at (800\) 311-5294 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at Burley@burley.com, or online at http://www.burley.com and click on the “Safety Recall Information” link at the bottom of the page.