Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tech News

Headphones and Hearing Loss

Tech News

Hearing aids: Secret tech you didn’t know about

On your phone, on your tablet, on your TV and straight into your ear

Featured Tech News photo

Are you a hearing aid wearer? Not sure you’re getting all the sound clarity you think you should be getting for the thousands of dollars you paid for your devices?

Guess what – you’re probably right. However, what you do need to achieve crystal clear sound may already be in your device, was just never activated, or you were never told about it.

In a recent TEDx talk, a hearing professional was finally given an opportunity to let consumers in on what they’re missing out on ...

Read article
Featured Tech News photo

Latest Articles

  1. DVDs and Blu-rays are selling for more than ever
  2. Your wireless carrier may have been tracking you without telling you
  3. Windows Mail's default app is changing. Here's how.
  4. Want Peacock for free? There’s a way you can get it for two weeks.
  5. FTC investigating TikTok over data privacy protocols

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Headphones and Hearing Loss delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    Findings in fruit flies could bolster hearing loss treatment for older consumers

    Researchers are confident that an intervention could benefit those struggling with hearing loss

    Hearing loss affects countless consumers as they enter into older age, and previous studies have warned about how the condition can lead to premature death.

    Now, researchers from University College London have found that a gene in fruit flies could be the key to treating hearing loss for older consumers. Because of how similar fruit flies’ auditory processing is to humans, these advances could greatly benefit consumers with hearing loss. 

    “While many studies have been conducted into the hearing function of fruit flies, ours is the first to look at the mechanistic and molecular detail of their auditory life course,” said researcher Joerg Albert. 

    “Our twin discoveries that fruit flies experience age-related hearing loss and that their prior auditory health is controlled by a particular set of genes, is a significant breakthrough. The fact that these genes are conserved in humans will also help to focus future clinical research in humans and thereby accelerate the discovery of novel pharmacological or gene-therapeutic strategies.” 

    Treating hearing loss

    Fruit flies were chosen for the study because of how similar they are biologically to humans. During this study, the researchers found that fruit flies experience hearing loss as they age much in the same way that humans do. 

    In learning that, the next portion of the study involved the researchers retracing their steps. They sought to discover if there was any genetic indicator that could have prompted them to know that hearing loss was likely in the fruit flies. 

    They discovered that the fruit flies had homeostasis genes, which are often responsible for picking up on sound and overall sensitivity in the ear. Knowing that, the researchers then got to work altering the gene expression, by making the genes either more or less prominent in the fruit flies, to determine if that affected their hearing loss. 

    Ultimately, the researchers learned that manipulating the genes in this way was helpful in treating hearing loss for the fruit flies. Their findings from this study could help spur future treatment plans, and they could be the key to improving hearing loss treatment in the future. 

    “Based on our findings from [the fruit flies], we have already started a follow-up drug discovery project designed to fast-track novel treatments for human [age-related hearing loss],” Albert explained.

    Hearing loss affects countless consumers as they enter into older age, and previous studies have warned about how the condition can lead to premature death...

    Article Image

    Happy Plugs recalls wireless headphones

    The headphones to overheat, posing a burn hazard

    Happy Plugs of New York is recalling about 9,400 Happy Plugs Bluetooth Wireless II Headphones sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The micro-USB charging cable packaged with the headphones can cause the headphones to overheat, posing a burn hazard.

    The firm has received one report of the headphones overheating while plugged into their micro-USB charging cables. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Happy Plugs Wireless II Bluetooth Headphones sold with an external micro-USB charging cable.

    The micro-USB charging cable is a black cable about 20 inches in length with a USB 2.0 port on one end and a micro-USB port on the other.

    The UPC is printed on the back of the product packaging in the lower right corner and the item number is printed on the bottom of the product packaging.

    The following headphones are included in this recall:

    Item #

    Color

    UPC

    Item # 7620 Happy Plugs Wireless II

    Black Gold

    811613031059

    Item # 7621 Happy Plugs Wireless II

    Black

    811613031066

    Item # 7622‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

    White

    811613031073

    Item # 7623‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

    Pink Gold

    811613031080

    Item # 7624‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

    Matte Gold

    811613031097

    Item # 7625‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

    Space Gray

    811613031103

    Item # 7626‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

    White Marble

    811613031110‎

    Item # 7627‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

    Botanica Exotica

    811613031127

    Item # 7629‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

    Pink Marble

    811613032056

    Item # 7630‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

    Leopard

    811613032063

    The headphones, manufactured in China, were sold at Macy’s stores nationwide and online at happyplugs.com from January 2019, through May 2019, for between $10 and $40.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled headphones and charging cable, and return them to the place of purchase or contact Happy Plugs to receive free replacement headphones and charging cable.

    Consumers may contact Happy Plugs at (800) 419-2988 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@happyplugs.com and include “Recall” in the subject line, or online at https://happyplugs.com and click on “Support,” at the bottom of the page, then “Warranty and Returns,” then click on “Voluntary Recall and Exchange Program.”

    The direct link to the recall page can be found at https://happyplugs.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360024787134-Voluntary-Recall-and-Exchange-Program.

    Happy Plugs of New York is recalling about 9,400 Happy Plugs Bluetooth Wireless II Headphones sold in the U.S. and Canada.The micro-USB charging cable...

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.