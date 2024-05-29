GM News and Recalls

Write a review
General Motors seeks technology to measure drivers' mental health

Wait – they’ll call in a therapist if they think we’re driving funny?

First, Ford decided it had plans to develop a way to lock out vehicle owners if they were late on their car payments. Then, it was discovered that automakers are monitoring things like your sexual activity.

Now, General Motors has applied for a patent that would take the monitoring of drivers to a whole new level. In GM’s patent application, it lays out a system that would analyze your behavior while you're driving and if it didn’t think you were being safe enough, it cou...

