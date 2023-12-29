Write a review
Chevrolet Recalls

General Motors recalls 6,700 Chevy Bolt EVs

Deployment of the seat belt pretensioner may cause a fire.

General Motors is recalling 6,746 model year 2017-2023 Chevrolet Bolt Evs, including those recalled in late 2022.

After a crash in which the seat belt pretensioner is deployed, exhaust from the pretensioner may ignite carpet fibers near the B-pillar, causing a fire.

Dealers will inspect both front seat belt pretensioners and -- if necessary-- install metal foil at the carpet near the pretensioner exhaust.

Certain vehicles will also need a pretensioner cover installed. Repa...

    GM recalls Chevrolet 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD medium duty trucks

    The ABS malfunction indicator may not light

    General Motors is recalling 12,200 model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD medium duty trucks.

    If the vehicle's body control module (BCM) loses communication with the vehicle's electronic brake control module (EBCM), the EBCM software programming may not illuminate the vehicle's ABS malfunction indicator light (MIL).

    If a driver is unaware that the ABS system is malfunctioning, there may be an increased risk of a crash.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will update the software calibration for the body control module (BCM).

    This recall is expected to begin July 13, 2020.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N202305070.

    GM recalls Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit and SS vehicles

    The vehicles may lose electric power steering assist

    General Motors is recalling 1,826 model year 2015-2016 Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit (PPV) and SS vehicles.

    Corrosion of the connector between the electric power steering module and the torque sensor connector may cause a loss of electric power steering assist.

    A greater steering effort would be needed to control the vehicle if power steering is lost, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the steering gear assembly free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin June 22, 2020.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N192285350.

    GM recalls model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet Bolt EVs

    The rear doors may open while the vehicle is being driven

    General Motors is recalling 897 model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet Bolt EVs.

    The door-handle cable inside the rear doors may be too long, allowing contact with the window when it is opened, possibly damaging the cable.

    A damaged cable may cause the rear door to open unintentionally when the rear window is opened.

    Additionally, it may cause the rear inside door handle to not work.

    If the rear door opens while the vehicle is being driven, or the door handle fails to open the rear door, there is an increased risk of injury to the rear passengers.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear inside door-handle cables free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin May 11, 2020.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is A202298320.

    GM recalls model year 2014-2016 Chevrolet SS vehicles

    The vehicle may suffer a loss of electric power steering assist

    General Motors is recalling 476 model year 2014-2016 Chevrolet SS vehicles that previously received an inspect-only remedy under a previous recall.

    Corrosion of the connector between the electric power steering module and the torque sensor connector may cause a loss of electric power steering assist.

    A greater steering effort would be needed to control the vehicle if power steering is lost, increasing the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the steering gear assembly free of charge.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020 or GM customer service at (586) 596-1733. GM's number for this recall is N192265980.

    GM recalls model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet Equinox all-wheel drive vehicles

    The fuel tank may leak along the seam near the fuel inlet

    General Motors is recalling 301 model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet Equinox all-wheel drive vehicles.

    The fuel tanks may have been manufactured with an improperly sealed seam, possibly allowing fuel to leak along the seam near the fuel inlet.

    A fuel leak in the presence of the ignition source can pose the risk of a fire.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel tank, free of charge.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact GM customer service at (586) 596-1733. GM's number for this recall is N192271870.

    Model year 2010-2011 Chevrolet Malibus recalled

    The driver front airbag inflator may explode due to being overpressurized

    General Motors is recalling 1,145 model year 2010-2011 Chevrolet Malibus.

    In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the driver front airbag, the airbag inflator may explode due to being overpressurized.

    If the inflator explodes, sharp metal fragments may strike the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

    What to do

    GM has notified owners, and dealers will replace the front driver airbag module, free of charge.

    Interim notices informing owners of the safety risk were mailed February 8, 2019. Owners will receive a second notice when the remedy becomes available, which is expected to be in late March 2019.

    Owners may contact GM customer service at 800) 522-9559.

    GM's number for this recall is N182206630.

    GM recalls model year 2016-2018 Chevrolet Malibus

    The front passenger airbag may not deploy properly

    General Motors is recalling 66 model year 2016-2018 Chevrolet Malibus.

    During servicing, a Passenger Presence System (PPS) may have been installed that was not correctly calibrated to the vehicle's seat type.

    As a result, the PPS may not properly identify an adult passenger from a child passenger in the front passenger seat, potentially causing the airbag to not deploy when it should, or to deploy when it shouldn't.

    In the event of a crash, improper airbag deployment can increase the risk of injury.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger PPS seat service kit, free of charge.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is 18208.

