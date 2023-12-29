Chevrolet Recalls

General Motors is recalling 12,200 model year 2019-2020 Chevrolet 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD medium duty trucks.
If the vehicle's body control module (BCM) loses communication with the vehicle's electronic brake control module (EBCM), the EBCM software programming may not illuminate the vehicle's ABS malfunction indicator light (MIL).
If a driver is unaware that the ABS system is malfunctioning, there may be an increased risk of a crash.
What to do
GM will notify owners, and dealers will update the software calibration for the body control module (BCM).
This recall is expected to begin July 13, 2020.
Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at (800) 222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N202305070.