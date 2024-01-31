Write a review
Chair Recalls

Recalls of Childrens' and Infants' Products

Clark Associates recalls Allegro plastic side chairs

The plastic chairs can break apart while in use

Clark Associates of Lancaster, Pa., is recalling about 53,800 Allegro plastic side chairs.

The plastic chairs can break apart while in use, posing a fall hazard.

The firm has received 16 reports of chairs breaking apart while in use, resulting in two injuries.

This recall involves Lancaster Table & Seating brand Allegro plastic side chairs for outdoor use.

The chairs sold in 14 different colors, has Lancaster Table & Seating stamped on the underside.

The chairs were sold in ...

    Bed Bath & Beyond recalls SALT Lounge Chairs

    The locking mechanism on the chair frame can disengage

    Bed Bath & Beyond of Union, N.J., is recalling about 10,330 SALT Lounge Chairs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The locking mechanism on the chair frame can disengage, posing a fall hazard.

    The firm has received 19 reports of chairs breaking, including four reports of minor injuries from falls.

    This recall involves SALT Lounge Chairs sold in gray with SKU 69476172/UPC 444800007102; and black with SKU 69476173/UPC 444800002947.

    The chairs consist of a metal tube frame, a fabric seat cushion, and a locking mechanism on each side of the frame.

    The chairs, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com from April 2020, through August 2020, for about $40.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lounge chairs and return them to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a full refund of the purchase price, or a merchandise credit if the consumer’s purchase price cannot be determined.

    Consumers may contact Bed Bath & Beyond at 98000 462-3966 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (ET), seven days a week or online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers may also click on “Help” at the bottom of the page to reach a Customer Service representative via email.

    Caravan Global recalls chairs

    The chair’s plastic bracket can bend or fail

    Caravan Global is recalling about 2,700 Caravan Sports Armed/Padded Arm Bagged Chairs.

    The chair’s plastic bracket can bend or fail, and cause the fabric seat to rip apart from the frame, posing fall and injury hazards.

    The firm has received reports of six incidents where the seat fabric separated from the chair frame. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the Caravan Sports Armed/Padded Arm Bagged chairs sold in blue, and measuring 24.4” x 23.2” x 36.2.”

    The chair image and product name is printed on the hang tag attached to the chair.

    A tag labeled “SNY-XZ” is sewn into the back of the chair.

    The chairs, manufactured in China, were sold at H-E-B stores in Texas throughout May 2020 for about $20.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Caravan Global for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Caravan Global toll-free at (877) 922-6679 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email info@caravanglobal.com and online at www.caravanglobal.com and click “Safety” at the bottom of the page.

    HON Company recalls office chairs

    The chair’s back can break, posing fall and injury hazards

    The HON Company of Muscatine, Iowa, is recalling about 13,400 HON office chairs.

    The chair’s back can break, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

    The firm has received reports of 11 chair backs breaking including two reports of minor injuries.

    This recall involves HON’s Gateway office chairs with model numbers HGTMM and HGV1MM and manufactured from February 2019, through February 2020.

    It also involves the Maxon MXMO series chairs, model numbers M-SEMO201 and M-SEMX101.

    The manufacturer’s name, model number and manufacture date are printed on a label located on the underside of the seats.

    The office chairs have a black mesh see-through back and a five-star base with wheels. HON or Maxon is printed on a label underneath the seat.

    The chairs, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at HON or Maxon dealers nationwide as well as online stores including Staples.com and OfficeDepot.com from February 2019, through February 2020, for between $135 and $250.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact HON for a free replacement back including installation instructions.

    Consumers may contact The HON Company at (800) 833-3964 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at HONTeamBox@honcompany.com or online at HON.com for more information.

    Or, for Maxon chairs, (800) 876-4274 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at service@maxonmail.com, or online at www.maxonfurniture.com.

    Rooms To Go recalls Patmos Chaise Lounge Chairs

    Paint on the chair’s metal frame exceeds the federal lead paint standard

    Rooms To Go of Seffner, Fla., is recalling about 385 Patmos Chaise Lounge Chairs.

    The paint used on the chair’s metal frame contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children.

    This recall involves the Patmos Chaise Lounge Chair, which is sold in brown and gray, and covered with a tightly woven, synthetic, resin/all-weather wicker.

    The chair also has an adjustable backrest and measures 34 inches wide, 83 inches deep, and 11 inches high.

    The chairs, manufactured in Indonesia, were sold at Rooms To Go and Carl’s Patio stores in Florida and online at www.roomstogo.com from March 2017, through April 2019, for between $500 and $700.

    What to do

    Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs immediately and contact Rooms To Go for a replacement. Rooms To Go is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Rooms To Go toll-free at (855) 688-0919, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET), or online at www.roomstogo.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.

