Bed Bath & Beyond of Union, N.J., is recalling about 10,330 SALT Lounge Chairs sold in the U.S. and Canada.
The locking mechanism on the chair frame can disengage, posing a fall hazard.
The firm has received 19 reports of chairs breaking, including four reports of minor injuries from falls.
This recall involves SALT Lounge Chairs sold in gray with SKU 69476172/UPC 444800007102; and black with SKU 69476173/UPC 444800002947.
The chairs consist of a metal tube frame, a fabric seat cushion, and a locking mechanism on each side of the frame.
The chairs, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com from April 2020, through August 2020, for about $40.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lounge chairs and return them to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a full refund of the purchase price, or a merchandise credit if the consumer’s purchase price cannot be determined.
Consumers may contact Bed Bath & Beyond at 98000 462-3966 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (ET), seven days a week or online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers may also click on “Help” at the bottom of the page to reach a Customer Service representative via email.