Baby Stroller Recalls

Thule Group of Sweden is recalling about 4,900 Thule Sleek strollers sold in the U.S., and Canada.
The handlebar can detach, posing an injury hazard to children.
The firm has received one report of the stroller’s handlebar detaching. No injuries have been reported.
This recall involves Thule Sleek strollers sold in black, dark gray, light gray, navy blue and red with a silver or black frame.
Only strollers without a QC2020 sticker next to the product label and manufactured between May 2018, through September 2019, are included in this recall.
The manufacture date code in YY/MM format, Thule Sleek and product number: 11000001-5, 11000017, 11000330 or 11000337-342 can be found on the product label located on the lower inside frame of the stroller.
UPC code 091021978485, 091021883703, 091021460256, 091021761773, 091021079779, 091021070585, 091021349001, 091021433137, 091021514386, 091021037090,091021091900, 091021648937 or 091021190214 can be found on the product packaging.
The strollers, manufactured in Poland, were sold at Buy Buy Baby, REI and others stores nationwide and online at Thule.com and Amazon.com from July 2018, through June 2020, for between $830 and $850.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Thule Group to arrange for the return of the product and to receive a free replacement Sleek stroller frame.
Consumers may contact Thule Group toll-free at (855) 929-3531 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at thulesleek18@thule.com or online at www.thule.com/recallthulesleek or www.thule.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.