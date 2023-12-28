Baby Stroller Recalls

Britax has initiated a recall of approximately 717,000 units of its Click & Go receivers found on Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers.

The company says a damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly when the products are in travel system mode, which poses a fall hazard to infants in the car seat. The recall pertains to strollers that are folding, single or double occupant models and have Click & Go receiver mounts that attach the car seat carrier to the stroller frame.

There are 121 affected model numbers of the B-Agile products and 21 affected model numbers of the BOB products included in the recall, which can be viewed here. The model numbers can be found on the inside of the stroller's metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers and in the front middle underside of the frame on double strollers.

The products were sold nationwide between May, 2011 and February, 2017 at retailers like Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, and Target, as well as online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, and other websites. The products cost between $250 and $470 for the strollers and the travel systems.

Thus far, Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, which has resulted in 26 injuries. The company is aware of 1,337 reports of strollers that have damaged Click & Go receiver mounts.

What to do

Britax is urging consumers who own one of the affected products to stop using the strollers in cars; however, it says that the products can continue to be safely used as a stroller.

The company is asking that consumers not return the product to the retailer. Instead, consumers should dispose of the Click & Go receivers. The company has pledged to provide a remedy kit to fix the broken part for single stroller models.

For more information, consumers can contact Britax online at us.britax.com/recall and stroller.recall@britax.com. Consumers can also reach the company by phone at 844-227-0300, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST.