ATV Recalls

Recalls of Sporting Goods and Equipment

Textron Specialized Vehicles recalls ATVs

The vehicle may suddenly lose engine power and headlights

Textron Specialized Vehicles of Augusta, Ga., is recalling about 2,300 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) sold in the U.S. and Canada.

A fuse in the ATV’s electrical system can fail during operation. This can result in a sudden loss of engine power and headlights, posing a crash hazard.

The firm has received five reports of fuses blowing while a vehicle was in use. No accidents or injuries have been reported.

