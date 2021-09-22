Write a review
Airbags Studies and Reports

Automotive News

Joyson recalls more than 600,000 HPH-A curtain airbag inflators

The side curtain airbag inflator may rupture

Joyson is recalling 622,392 HPH-A curtain airbag inflators.

Moisture introduced during the manufacturing process can cause corrosion inside the pressure vessel, causing the inflator to rupture.

An inflator rupture can cause fragments to enter the cabin, increasing the risk of injury.

Joyson will work with the affected vehicle manufacturers to replace the curtain air bag module, free of charge.

Purchasers may contact Joyson customer service at (586)726-3800. Joyson's number ...

    Defective Takata airbag claims 17th life in the U.S.

    Honda confirms that the latest fatality occurred Aug. 20 in Arizona

    A defective Takata airbag has claimed a 17th life in the United States. Honda has confirmed that the recalled airbag was responsible for a fatality on August 20 in Mesa, Ariz.

    Since 2014, when automotive manufacturers using the airbags initially recalled 3 million vehicles, the defective inflators -- which can explode and send tiny bits of metal flying through the inside of a vehicle, are linked to 26 deaths worldwide and 290 injuries.

    Today, tens of millions of vehicles with Takata airbags -- mostly older models -- are under a recall order, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency said long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause these airbags to explode when deployed. 

    Vehicles under recall for this safety defect should be repaired immediately, the agency said. Models made before 2015 should be checked for the defect with Honda and Ford vehicles most likely to have installed Takata airbags.

    How to check your vehicle

    Owners can check to see if their vehicle is affected by entering their vehicle identification number (VIN) here. A vehicle’s VIN can be found on the title or registration. It is also embossed into the dashboard on the driver’s side.

    Honda said the vehicle involved in the Aug. 20 accident was a 2002 Honda Civic that had been under a recall since 2011 for airbag inflator replacement. The company said in this particular case it mailed 15 recall notices to the vehicle’s registered owners over a period of eight years.

    But tragically, the person who died in the accident was not the registered owner of the vehicle and likely was unaware of the safety hazard the vehicle posed.

    Until all of the vehicles with defective airbag inflators are repaired or removed from the road, safety officials warn that deaths and injuries may continue. Meanwhile, earlier this year Honda and Nissanrecalled another 1.3 million vehicles with Takata PSDI-5D driver airbag inflators.

    Due to a manufacturing error, the companies said the inflator may not function properly or may explode in a crash that necessitates airbag deployment.

    iSi recalls curtain airbags

    The side curtain airbags may not inflate properly

    iSi Automotive Austria GmbH is recalling 387 curtain airbags, part numbers 36A 880 741 E, 4M0 880 741 H and 4M0 880 742 H.

    The airbags may not properly inflate in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    The vehicle manufacturers that used the affected iSi curtain airbags have filed recalls and dealers for those companies will replace the curtain airbags free of charge.

    Mitsubishi recalls model year 1998-2000 Monteros

    The airbag inflators may rupture or underinflate the bag

    Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is recalling 20,000 model year 1998-2000 Monteros.

    These vehicles were equipped with Non-Azide Driver airbag Inflators (NADI) and do not contain phase stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) propellant.

    Due to a manufacturing issue, the NADI inflators may absorb moisture, causing the inflators to rupture or the airbag cushion to underinflate.

    An inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants. An underinflated airbag may not properly protect the occupant. Both increase the risk of serious injury or death.

    What to do

    The remedy for this recall is still under development.

    The recall is expected to begin March 22, 2020.

    Owners may contact MMNA customer service at (888) 648-7820. MMNA's number for this recall is SR-20-001.

    Subaru recalls thousands of vehicles with airbag issue

    The airbag inflators may explode due to propellant degradation

    Subaru of America is recalling more than 750 K of the following vehicles:

    • model year 2009-2013 Foresters, model year 2003-2006 Bajas, model year 2004-2011 Imprezas, model year 2004-2014 WRXs (STI included), model year 2003-2014 Legacys & Outbacks, and model year 2005-2006 Saab 9-2Xs originally sold, or ever registered, in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands or "Zone A,"
    • model year 2009-2013 Foresters, model year 2003-2006 Bajas, model year 2004-2011 Imprezas, model year 2004-2014 WRXs (including STI), model year 2003-2014 Legacys & Outbacks, and model year 2006 Saab 9-2Xs originally sold, or ever registered, in Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia or "Zone B," and
    • model year 2009-2013 Foresters, model year 2003-2006 Bajas, model year 2004-2011 Imprezas, model year 2004-2014 WRXs (including STI), model year 2003-2014 Legacys & Outbacks, and model year 2006 Saab 9-2Xs originally sold, or ever registered, in Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming or "Zone C."

    These vehicles had their passenger front airbag inflators previously replaced under prior recalls using inflators of the same design. The inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling.

    An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

    What to do

    Subaru will notify its owners, while General Motors will notify Saab owners. Dealers will replace the passenger airbag inflators with alternate inflators, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin in January 2020.

    Subaru Owners may contact Subaru customer service at (844) 373-6614. Saab owners may contact the Saab customer assistance center at (800) 955-9007. Subaru's numbers for this recall are TKA-20, TKB-20 and TKC 20.

    Takata recalls 10 million front airbag inflators

    The inflators may explode due to propellant degradation

    Takata Corporation is recalling 10 million PSPI, PSPI-2, PSPI-6, PSPI-L, SPI, PSDI, PSDI-4, PSDI-5, and SDI non-desiccated, front airbag inflators containing phase stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) propellant that were used as interim remedy parts for previous Takata recalls.

    The inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling.

    An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

    What to do

    Numerous vehicle recalls will be announced by the affected vehicle manufacturers to replace the interim replacement airbag inflators with alternates as a permanent remedy.

    The recall began January 2, 2020.

    Takata recalls 1.4 million Non-Azide Driver airbag inflators

    The inflators may rupture or the airbag cushion may underinflate

    Takata is recalling 1.4 million Non-Azide Driver airbag inflators (NADI).

    The inflators were used in some brands of model year 1995-2000 vehicles and do not contain phase stabilized ammonium nitrate propellant.

    Due to a manufacturing issue, the NADI inflators may absorb moisture, causing the inflators to rupture or the airbag cushion to underinflate.

    In a crash necessitating airbag deployment, an inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants.

    Additionally, an underinflated air bag may not properly protect the occupant, increasing the risk of serious injury or death.

    What to do

    Takata will be working with vehicle manufacturers to determine into which vehicles the affected inflators were installed either as original or replacement equipment during service.

    As this work progresses, numerous vehicle recalls will likely be announced by the affected vehicle manufacturers.

    The recall is expected to begin on January 24, 2020.

    Toyota recalls nearly 1 million vehicles with airbag issue

    The driver or passenger front airbag inflators may explode

    Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing is recalling 928,203 of the following vehicles:

    • Model year 2010-2016 4Runners
    • Model year 2003-2006 Tundras
    • Model year 2003-2013 Corollas
    • Model year 2009-2010 Corolla Matrixs
    • Model year 2004-2005 RAV4s
    • Model year 2002-2007 Sequoias
    • Model year 2011-2013 Siennas
    • Model year 2008-2012 Scion xBs
    • Model year 2008-2009 Lexus IS-Fs
    • Model year 2007-2012 Yaris &Lexus ES350s
    • Model year 2010-2017 Lexus GX460s
    • Model year 2002-2010 Lexus SC430s
    • Model year 2006-2012 Lexus IS250s & IS350s and
    • Model year 2010-2015 Lexus IS250Cs & IS350Cs.
    • These vehicles had their driver or passenger front airbag inflators replaced under a prior recall using inflators of the same design. The inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling.
    • An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

    • What to do

    • Toyota will notify owners. Depending on the vehicle model, dealers will replace the driver or front passenger airbag inflator or the airbag assembly using an alternate inflator free of charge.
    • The recall is expected to begin November 15, 2019.
    • Owners may contact Toyota customer service at (888) 270-9371 or Lexus customer service at (800)255-3987.
    • Toyota's numbers for this recall are J0A, J0B, and J0C. Lexus' numbers for this recall are JLI, JLJ, and JLK.

    BMW recalls various 325, 323 and 330 class vehicles

    The front airbag inflator may explode

    BMW of North America is recalling 3,924 model year 2000-2002 325i & 325xi Sedan, and 323Ci, 325Ci and 330Ci Convertible vehicles.

    This recall affects vehicles that may have had a driver-side airbag module installed as replacement equipment such as after a crash necessitating replacement of the original airbag, or as a remedy part for a prior recall.

    The front airbag inflator may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling.

    An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

    What to do

    BMW will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, as necessary, replace the driver's air bag module free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin November 25, 2019.

    Owners may contact BMW customer service at (800) 525-7417.

    Toyota completes safety recall involving Takata airbag inflators

    More than 900k vehicles are involved

    Toyota is conducting the final phase of the safety recall involving Takata airbag inflators.

    The recall involves approximately, 928,000 including:

    • Model year 2003-2013 Corollas,
    • Model year 2009-2010 Corolla Matrixs,
    • Model year 2008-2012 Scion xBs,
    • Model year 2002-2007 Sequoias,
    • Model year 2011-2013 Siennas,
    • Model year 2010-2016 4Runners,
    • Model year 2004-2005 RAV4s,
    • Model year 2003-2006 Tundras,
    • Model year 2007-2012 Yaris,
    • Model year 2007-2012 Year Lexus ES 350s,
    • Model year 2010-2017 Lexus GX 460s,
    • Model year 2006-2012 Lexus IS 250/IS 350s,
    • Model year 2010-2015 Lexus IS 250C/IS 350Cs,
    • Model year 2008-2009 Lexus IS Fs and
    • Model year 2002-2010 Lexus SC 430s.

    The recalled vehicles were repaired under a previous Takata airbag inflator recall with non-desiccated phase stabilized ammonium nitrate front passenger or driver airbag inflators produced by Takata, because final remedy inflators were not yet available.

    This is known as a “like for like” repair. The previously installed inflators will now be replaced by inflators produced by other suppliers.

    What to do

    Toyota will notify owners and, depending on the vehicle model, dealers will replace the front passenger or driver airbag inflator, or the airbag assembly at no cost to owners.

    The recall is expected to being in mid-December, 2019.

    Owners may call Toyota at (800) 331-4331 or Lexus at (800) 255-3987

    Honda recalls 1.1 million vehicles with airbag inflator issue

    The driver front airbag inflator may explode

    American Honda Motor Co., is recalling 1,108,939 of the following vehicles:

    • model year 2003 Acura 3.2CLs,
    • model year 2013-2016 ILXs,
    • model year 2013-2014 ILX Hybrids,
    • model year 2003-2006 MDXs,
    • model year 2007-2016 RDXs,
    • model year 2002-2003 3.2TLs,
    • model year 2004-2006, and 2009-2014 TLs,
    • model year 2010-2013 ZDXs,
    • model year 2001-2007 and 2009 Honda Accords,
    • model year 2001-2005 Civics,
    • model year 2003-2005 Civic Hybrids,
    • model year 2001-2005 Civic GX NGVs,
    • model year 2002-2007 and 2010-2011 CR-Vs,
    • model year 2003-2011 Elements,
    • model year 2007 Fits,
    • model year 2002-2004 Odysseys,
    • model year 2003-2008 Pilots, and
    • model year2006-2014 Ridgelines.

    The vehicles received a replacement driver airbag inflator as part of a previous Takata inflator recall remedy or a replacement driver air bag module containing the same inflator type as a service part.

    Due to a manufacturing error, in the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the driver front airbag, these inflators may explode.

    An explosion of an inflator within the driver front airbag module may result in sharp metal fragments striking occupants resulting in serious injury or death.

    What to do

    Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver's airbag inflator free of charge.

    Owners will be notified of the recall beginning on April 17, 2019; however, dealers are ready to begin repairs immediately.

    Honda owners may contact customer service at (888) 234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is O41. Acura owners may contact customer service at the same number. Acura's number for this recall is U40.

