Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Sausage, Ham, Chicken, and Beef Recalls

Food Recalls

Fratelli Beretta USA recalls ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products

The products may be contaminated with foodborne pathogens

Featured Food Recalls photo

Fratelli Beretta USA of Mount Olive, N.J., is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat charcuterie products.

The products contain Coppa that may be under processed, which may have resulted in possible contamination with foodborne pathogens.

The RTE Coppa products have various best by dates. A list of the recalled products, with various best by dates, may be found here.

The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. M47967 or M7543B” inside the...

Read article
Featured Food Recalls photo

Latest Articles

  1. Why health officials are worried about tainted frozen vegetables
  2. Fresh Express recalls chopped romaine salad
  3. Study: Eating peanuts in infancy prevents peanut allergy
  4. Probar Base Frosted Peanut Butter Bars recalled
  5. Fish Family Farm recalls milk products and cream

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Sausage, Ham, Chicken, and Beef Recalls delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.