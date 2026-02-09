Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of Feb. 9

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup
Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.
FWMOTO INC. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V035
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|FLY E-BIKE
|FLY-10
|2022–2024
|FWMOTO
|FLY-10
|2024
FWMOTO INC. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V036
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|FLY E-BIKE
|FLY-10
|2022–2024
|FWMOTO
|FLY-10
|2024
Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing — NHTSA Recall ID 26V049
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|TOYOTA
|PRIUS
|2023–2026
|TOYOTA
|PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID
|2025–2026
|TOYOTA
|PRIUS PRIME
|2023–2024
Ducati North America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V050
|Make
|Model
|Model Years
|DUCATI
|PANIGALE V4
|2025–2026
|DUCATI
|PANIGALE V4 S
|2025–2026
|DUCATI
|STREETFIGHTER V4
|2025–2026
|DUCATI
|STREETFIGHTER V4 S
|2025–2026
Check your vehicle for recalls
To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA’s recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls .
If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.