Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of Feb. 9

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay updated with the latest automotive recalls from NHTSA, including safety issues and free repair information.

Toyota, E-bikes, and Ducati are featured in this week's auto recalls

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

FWMOTO INC. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V035

Issue: Insufficient braking performance (FMVSS 122)

MakeModelModel Years
FLY E-BIKEFLY-102022–2024
FWMOTOFLY-102024

FWMOTO INC. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V036

Issue: Rear wheel hub missing DOT marking (FMVSS 123)

MakeModelModel Years
FLY E-BIKEFLY-102022–2024
FWMOTOFLY-102024

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing — NHTSA Recall ID 26V049

Issue: Unlocked rear door may open unexpectedly

MakeModelModel Years
TOYOTAPRIUS2023–2026
TOYOTAPRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID2025–2026
TOYOTAPRIUS PRIME2023–2024

Ducati North America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V050

Issue: Loss of rear brakes

MakeModelModel Years
DUCATIPANIGALE V42025–2026
DUCATIPANIGALE V4 S2025–2026
DUCATISTREETFIGHTER V42025–2026
DUCATISTREETFIGHTER V4 S2025–2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA’s recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls .

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

Stay informed

