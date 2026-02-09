Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of Feb. 9

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

FWMOTO INC. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V035 Make Model Model Years FLY E-BIKE FLY-10 2022–2024 FWMOTO FLY-10 2024

FWMOTO INC. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V036 Make Model Model Years FLY E-BIKE FLY-10 2022–2024 FWMOTO FLY-10 2024

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing — NHTSA Recall ID 26V049 Make Model Model Years TOYOTA PRIUS 2023–2026 TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID 2025–2026 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 2023–2024

Ducati North America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V050 Make Model Model Years DUCATI PANIGALE V4 2025–2026 DUCATI PANIGALE V4 S 2025–2026 DUCATI STREETFIGHTER V4 2025–2026 DUCATI STREETFIGHTER V4 S 2025–2026