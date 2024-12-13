Yoto mini speakers for children recalled due to fire hazard

Yoto is recalling more than 251,000 Yoto mini speakers for children due to burn and fire hazards. The speaker’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers. The company says a replacement battery is now available.

Yoto has received nine reports from U.S. consumers and three from a UK consumer of the speaker overheating or melting. No injuries have been reported. The speakers were sold online at us.yotoplay.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and maisonette.com, and in toy and gift stores nationwide from November 2021 through April 2024 for about $70.

This recall involves the Yoto Mini, a portable connected screen-free speaker intended for children ages three to twelve. The Yoto Mini is operated by use of Yoto cards and is designed to play audiobooks, music, radio and podcasts.

The speakers are pale gray with orange tactile controls and a pixel display. The model name Yoto Mini, SKU PRPLXX00860, and serial number are located on the base of the product. The recalled Yoto Mini was sold with a charging cable included but no adaptor or charger.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers, take them away from children and contact Yoto to receive a free battery replacement kit. Consumers should request the battery replacement kit even if they already received the smart cable in the April 2024 recall. Consumers should dispose of lithium-ion batteries in accordance with local and state regulations and not in the trash.

Consumers may contact Yoto Ltd. by email at minihelp@yotoplay.com or online at us.yotoplay.com/recall or go to us.yotoplay.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.