Yamaha recalls over 350,000 golf cars due to accelerator defect

Yamaha is recalling approximately 352,000 golf cars and personal transportation vehicles due to a critical accelerator pedal defect that can cause the vehicles to continue moving even after the driver has stopped pressing the pedal. This issue poses a serious crash risk and has led to over 2,200 reported incidents, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). While no injuries have been reported, Yamaha and regulators are urging immediate action from consumers.
Hazard: Accelerator pedal may not return to idle
The issue lies with the accelerator pedal return spring, which can fail to bring the vehicle to a stop when the driver releases the pedal. This malfunction increases the risk of uncontrolled movement and potential collisions, prompting a recall expansion that builds upon four previous Yamaha recalls dating back to 2018.
Recall scope and affected models
This recall significantly expands previous actions and now covers model years 2016 through 2024, including:
Drive and Drive2 Gas/Electric models
Adventurer One and Two
UMAX and UMAX Rally models
GATOR GS Gas/Electric
Concierge 4
Drive2 AC Li and Powertech Li PTVs
The vehicles were sold in a wide range of colors and configurations by Yamaha dealers nationwide from July 2015 through December 2024, priced between $5,970 and $13,220.
For a complete list of affected serial number ranges, consumers should consult the official CPSC recall page or Yamaha’s dedicated recall resource.
Remedy: Free spring replacement
Yamaha is offering a free replacement of the accelerator pedal spring assembly to all owners of affected vehicles. Notably, even those who received repairs from prior recalls are urged to stop using the vehicles and obtain the newly designed repair.
Consumers should:
Stop using the vehicle immediately
Contact a Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a repair
Expect mobile service or transportation options, if needed
Yamaha is contacting all known purchasers and registered owners directly.
Consumer contact
Phone: 866-747-4027 (available anytime)
Web: yamaha-motor.com and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page
Manufacturer and recall background
Manufacturer: Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., Cypress, California
Made In: United States and Japan
Recall Number: 25-321
Fast Track Recall: Indicates expedited cooperation between Yamaha and CPSC
Previous Yamaha golf car recalls include:
Feb. 2018: 161,000 units
Oct. 2018: 145,000 units
Feb. 2022: 5,000 units
July 2023: 11,000 units
Owners: Don’t Wait — Whether or not your Yamaha golf car was serviced in a previous recall, this expanded repair is essential. Contact a dealer today to help prevent potentially dangerous accidents.