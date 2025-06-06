Write a review
Yamaha recalls over 350,000 golf cars due to accelerator defect

Yamaha recalls 352,000 golf cars for accelerator pedal defect posing crash risks. Contact dealers for free repairs to ensure safety. Photo via CPSC

The carts can continue moving after the accelerator is released

Yamaha is recalling approximately 352,000 golf cars and personal transportation vehicles due to a critical accelerator pedal defect that can cause the vehicles to continue moving even after the driver has stopped pressing the pedal. This issue poses a serious crash risk and has led to over 2,200 reported incidents, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). While no injuries have been reported, Yamaha and regulators are urging immediate action from consumers.

Hazard: Accelerator pedal may not return to idle

The issue lies with the accelerator pedal return spring, which can fail to bring the vehicle to a stop when the driver releases the pedal. This malfunction increases the risk of uncontrolled movement and potential collisions, prompting a recall expansion that builds upon four previous Yamaha recalls dating back to 2018.

Recall scope and affected models

This recall significantly expands previous actions and now covers model years 2016 through 2024, including:

  • Drive and Drive2 Gas/Electric models

  • Adventurer One and Two

  • UMAX and UMAX Rally models

  • GATOR GS Gas/Electric

  • Concierge 4

  • Drive2 AC Li and Powertech Li PTVs

The vehicles were sold in a wide range of colors and configurations by Yamaha dealers nationwide from July 2015 through December 2024, priced between $5,970 and $13,220.

For a complete list of affected serial number ranges, consumers should consult the official CPSC recall page or Yamaha’s dedicated recall resource.

Remedy: Free spring replacement

Yamaha is offering a free replacement of the accelerator pedal spring assembly to all owners of affected vehicles. Notably, even those who received repairs from prior recalls are urged to stop using the vehicles and obtain the newly designed repair.

Consumers should:

  • Stop using the vehicle immediately

  • Contact a Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a repair

  • Expect mobile service or transportation options, if needed

Yamaha is contacting all known purchasers and registered owners directly.

Consumer contact

  • Phone: 866-747-4027 (available anytime)

  • Web: yamaha-motor.com and click on “CPSC Recalls” at the bottom of the page

Manufacturer and recall background

  • Manufacturer: Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., Cypress, California

  • Made In: United States and Japan

  • Recall Number: 25-321

  • Fast Track Recall: Indicates expedited cooperation between Yamaha and CPSC

Previous Yamaha golf car recalls include:

  • Feb. 2018: 161,000 units

  • Oct. 2018: 145,000 units

  • Feb. 2022: 5,000 units

  • July 2023: 11,000 units

Owners: Don’t Wait — Whether or not your Yamaha golf car was serviced in a previous recall, this expanded repair is essential. Contact a dealer today to help prevent potentially dangerous accidents.

