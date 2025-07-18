Want to age better? Just walk a little faster, study suggests

Older adults who walked just a bit faster improved their aerobic capacity and maintained function over time.

The study suggests even modest increases in walking pace — just 5% — can make a difference.

This approach may be safer and more sustainable than high-intensity workouts for older adults.



Walking may be one of the simplest ways to stay active — but for older adults, a slight tweak in pace might unlock even greater benefits.

A new study led by researchers at the University of Chicago Medicine suggests that modest increases in walking speed could help aging adults improve cardiovascular fitness, maintain functional independence, and potentially reduce health risks associated with aging.

"Physical activity has widespread, multisystem benefits,” researcher David Conroy, Ph.D., said in a news release.

“It increases longevity, reduces risk for many common chronic diseases such as many cancers, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. It improves brain health, improves cognitive function, and reduces risk for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. It enhances mental health by reducing anxiety and depression, improves bone health, and so on. The most noticeable short-term impacts typically involve feeling more pleasant and revitalized, sleeping better, and thinking more clearly."

The study

One of the biggest metrics the researchers were interested in evaluating was how walking speed affected frailty – a medical condition in older adults that increases vulnerability to everyday stresses.

The researchers explained that the criteria for the study were as follows:

Permanent residents in the retirement community

≥ 60 years of age

Prefrail or frail according to the Survey of Health, Ageing, and Retirement in Europe Frailty Instrument (SHARE-FI)

Capable of walking at least 10 feet with moderate assistance (<50% physical assistance) or less.

For the study, participants in retirement communities were assigned to different walking groups – a casual speed walking group and a high-intensity walking speed group.

Over the course of four months, the participants were involved in daily walking exercises with their groups. Over time, the participants picked up their pace; for the high-intensity group, that also meant incorporating some different exercises during their walks.

The participants all wore accelerometers during their walks to measure their speed and distance, and the researchers measured each participant’s baseline speed and overall function at the start of the study.

The results

Overall, the researchers learned that increasing walking speed was associated with better outcomes for the participants.

Perhaps most importantly, these health benefits didn’t require a significant increase in speed or intensity. Increasing cadence by at least 14 steps per minute above their usual rate was associated with the best health outcomes.

Participants who were able to reach that benchmark were able to walk longer distances without complication and had improved functional capacity overall. By the end of the study, these participants were able to increase their walking speed by an average of 30 minutes on each walk.

“People who haven’t experienced frailty can't imagine how big a difference it makes to be able to not get tired going to the grocery store or not need to sit down while they're out,” researcher Dr. Daniel Rubin said in the news release.