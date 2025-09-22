Urgent recall issued for fish product sold at Costco in 34 states

Western United Fish Company is recalling 3,314 pounds of Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product was sold on Sept. 18 in the deli section at Costco warehouses across 34 states.

No illnesses have been reported yet. Customers should not eat the product, dispose of it immediately, and request a full refund at Costco. For questions, contact Annasea Foods at (425) 558-7809 or info@annasea.com

Western United Fish Company, dba Annasea Foods Group, has issued an urgent recall of 3,314 pounds of Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke, Costco Item Number of 17193, with the Sell By Date of 9/22/2025.

The recall was issued because the green onions used in the product have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The affected Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke product is packaged in clear plastic clamshell containers and has the Kirkland Signature brand label with the Pack Date of 9/18/2025 and Sell By Date of 9/22/2025.

The product was sold at the deli section from Costco Warehouse stores in the following states on Sept. 18, 2025: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

What to do

This recall was initiated after the company was notified by its green onion supplier of a Listeria monocytogenes positive test result in the green onions, which were used only in Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke on Sept. 17. The company said it is continuing to work with its green onion supplier to determine the root cause.

Consumers should not consume this affected product and dispose of it immediately and visit your local Costco for a full refund.

Please call Annasea Foods Group at (425) 558-7809, 7:00am - 3:30pm Pacific Time, Monday – Friday, or email info@annasea.com if you have any issues or concerns.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.