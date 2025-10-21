Urgent food recalls: eggs, pasta, cinnamon, popcorn

Here are today’s short‑form alerts for major U.S. food recalls/outbreaks:
Eggs by Black Sheep Egg Company: Over 6 million eggs recalled after facility environmental sampling found 40 positive for multiple Salmonella infection strains; sold in AR, MO, MS, TX, CA & IN. No illnesses reported yet but risk is serious.
Ready‑to‑eat meals/pasta by multiple firms: A multistate Listeriosis outbreak (20 ill, 19 hospitalised, 4 deaths) linked to prepared pasta & salads; eat‑and‑serve meals recalled/expanded nationwide. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
Ground cinnamon – 16 brands including HAETAE, Roshni, Durra, Wise Wife: Recalled for elevated lead levels (chronic exposure risk, especially children); widely distributed via chains such as Dollar Tree/Save‑a‑Lot. No immediate illnesses reported.
Snack popcorn – Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn (by Jody’s Inc.): Recalled due to undeclared peanuts — life‑threatening allergen risk; distributed in CA, FL, IL, TX and other states. No illnesses reported so far. (Allrecipes)