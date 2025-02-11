Write a review
Tuna sold at Trader Joe's recalled over fears of Clostridium botulinum contamination

Tri-Union recalls Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B & Trader Joe's tuna due to loose pull tabs, posing contamination risks with Clostridium botulinum toxins. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Potentially contaminated tuna sold at numerous grocery chains

Tri-Union Seafoods is recalling cans of tuna sold under the brand names Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe's following concerns the "easy open" pull tab can come lose, which can cause a leak or allow contamination with the food poisoning Clostridium botulinum, the company said Monday.

Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can grow on metal surfaces, produces dangerous toxins that attack the nervous system.

The cans of tuna sold in 29 states, including California, Texas and Florida, at stores such as Costco, Walmart, Safeway and Kroger, the company said.

What to look for

Description 

UPC 

Can Code 

Best if Used By Date 

Genova

Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

4800000215

S94N 42K

12/12/2027

S94N 43K

12/12/2027

S94N 44K

12/12/2027

S94N D1L

1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

4800013265

S84N D1N

1/13/2028

S84N D2M

1/17/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack

4800073265

S84N 41M

12/13/2027

S84N 42M

12/13/2027

S84N 42N

12/13/2027

S84N 43N

12/13/2027

S84N D1L

1/21/2028

S84N D1L

1/23/2028

S84N D3L

1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack

4800063267

S84N D1D

1/21/2028

S84N D1D

1/23/2028

S84N D3D

1/23/2028

S84N D1D

1/27/2028

S84N D2D

1/27/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz

4800013275

S88N D1M

1/17/2028

Van Camp's Seafood

Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz

4800025015

S83N 45K

12/2/2027

Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack

4800075015

S83N 45K

12/2/2027

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

51403

S74N D2M

1/10/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil

99287

S94N D3N

1/13/2028

S94N D4N

1/13/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water

99285

S92N D1L

1/9/2028

S92N D2L

1/9/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium

95836

S91N 41K

12/12/2027

S91N 43M

12/13/2027

S91N 44M

12/13/2027

99284

S90N D2N

1/8/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added

S90N D1M

1/9/2028

S90N D2N

1/9/2028

H-E-B

H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack

4122043345

S9FA 45K

12/12/2027

S9FA 46K

12/12/2027

What buyers should do

  1. Return to place of purchase for refund.

  2. Or contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a retrieval kit and coupon for replacement.

  3. Tri-Union Seafoods is reachable at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 1-833-374-0171.

Email Dieter Holger at dholger@consumeraffairs.com.

