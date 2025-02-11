Tuna sold at Trader Joe's recalled over fears of Clostridium botulinum contamination

Tri-Union Seafoods is recalling cans of tuna sold under the brand names Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe's following concerns the "easy open" pull tab can come lose, which can cause a leak or allow contamination with the food poisoning Clostridium botulinum, the company said Monday.
Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can grow on metal surfaces, produces dangerous toxins that attack the nervous system.
The cans of tuna sold in 29 states, including California, Texas and Florida, at stores such as Costco, Walmart, Safeway and Kroger, the company said.
What to look for
Description
UPC
Can Code
Best if Used By Date
Genova
Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz
4800000215
S94N 42K
12/12/2027
S94N 43K
12/12/2027
S94N 44K
12/12/2027
S94N D1L
1/24/2028
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz
4800013265
S84N D1N
1/13/2028
S84N D2M
1/17/2028
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack
4800073265
S84N 41M
12/13/2027
S84N 42M
12/13/2027
S84N 42N
12/13/2027
S84N 43N
12/13/2027
S84N D1L
1/21/2028
S84N D1L
1/23/2028
S84N D3L
1/24/2028
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack
4800063267
S84N D1D
1/21/2028
S84N D1D
1/23/2028
S84N D3D
1/23/2028
S84N D1D
1/27/2028
S84N D2D
1/27/2028
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz
4800013275
S88N D1M
1/17/2028
Van Camp's Seafood
Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz
4800025015
S83N 45K
12/2/2027
Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack
4800075015
S83N 45K
12/2/2027
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil
51403
S74N D2M
1/10/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil
99287
S94N D3N
1/13/2028
S94N D4N
1/13/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water
99285
S92N D1L
1/9/2028
S92N D2L
1/9/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium
95836
S91N 41K
12/12/2027
S91N 43M
12/13/2027
S91N 44M
12/13/2027
99284
S90N D2N
1/8/2028
Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added
S90N D1M
1/9/2028
S90N D2N
1/9/2028
H-E-B
H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack
4122043345
S9FA 45K
12/12/2027
S9FA 46K
12/12/2027
What buyers should do
Return to place of purchase for refund.
Or contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a retrieval kit and coupon for replacement.
Tri-Union Seafoods is reachable at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 1-833-374-0171.
