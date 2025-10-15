Top Food Recall Alerts for Oct. 15

If no further new recalls or outbreaks emerge, these remain the top alerts as of October 15, 2025. Some may have been previously issued but are still in effect.
Prepared pasta meals / pasta salads — Listeria monocytogenes
Outbreak of L. monocytogenes linked to precooked pasta used in ready‑to‑eat meals, with 20 illnesses in 15 states (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths) so far; products sold via Sprouts, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Walmart, Albertsons, Trader Joe’s, etc.
Full notice: FDA “2025 Recalls of Prepared Pasta Meals (Frozen and Ready‑to‑Eat)” (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
Frozen spinach (Sno Pac / Del Mar) — Listeria risk
Sno Pac recalled 10‑oz bags of organic cut spinach and Del Mar bulk frozen spinach after a positive Listeria monocytogenes test in a supplier batch; distribution was nationwide, and no illnesses have been reported.
Full notice: Included in FDA Listeria pasta meals recall page (and linked in outbreak investigation) (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
Ben’s Original Ready Rice — possible small stone contamination
Select lots of Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice (best‑by August 2026) are recalled for potential presence of small stones; available at H‑E‑B, Target, Amazon, Piggly Wiggly, and others.
Full notice: FDA recall listing (via news) and company recall reports (via ExpressNews coverage) (San Antonio Express-News)
Fusia Veggie Spring Rolls (sold at Aldi) — undeclared shrimp allergen
Boxes of “Veggie Spring Rolls” (10‑oz, UPC 409910222258, best by 5/17/2027) may contain shrimp, not declared on label; sold exclusively through Aldi, with no reported allergic reactions so far.
Full notice: Company/FDA recall notice (via Health.com/Aldi announcement) (Health)
Tru Fru freeze‑dried strawberries — metal fragments / foreign objects
Tru Fru is recalling various freeze‑dried strawberry snack products sold through Walmart, CVS, Target, Kroger, etc., after reports of sharp metal fragments inside packaging; no injuries have been reported yet.
Full notice: FDA recall announcement (via news report) and company notice coverage (The Sun)
Expanded Listeria outbreak: FreshRealm beef meatball marinara linguine meals added
The CDC has added FreshRealm’s beef meatball marinara meals to the ongoing Listeria outbreak after detecting the same strain; three more illnesses and one death have been linked in the update.
Full notice: CDC “CDC expands Listeria outbreak alert” (cdc.gov)