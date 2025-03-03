Write a review
Thousands of cases of mac & cheese recalled for metal contamination

Feel Good Foods has recalled more than 4,000 cases of its gluten-free frozen /three Cheese Mac & Cheese bites that may contain tiny pieces of metal - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The products were sold at supermarkets nationwide

Feel Good Foods has recalled more than 4,000 cases of its gluten-free frozen /three Cheese Mac & Cheese bites due to contamination with small pieces of metal.

According to an enforcement report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated last month. The 8 oz. boxes were recalled after tiny bits of metal were discovered in some of them. The FDA catagorized it as a Class II recall, meaning the products could cause “temporary reversible adverse health consequences.”

The company said the product was sold at supermarkets nationwide, including Kroger, Thrive Market, Whole Foods, Target and Wegman’s. The recalled products have best-by dates of 6/19/2026 and 6/20/2026, lot numbers of 24354AV1 and 24355AV1, and the UPC Code 899039002808. 

According to the FDA, the recall is nationwide and is still in effect. Consumers who have the affected product should safely discard it or return it to the store for a refund.

