Tainted meals sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s linked to four deaths

USDA issues public health alert for select ready-to-eat pasta meals over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Walmart Marketside and Trader Joe’s items named; multiple “best if used by” dates span Sept. 20–Oct. 1, 2025.

Positive test on pre-cooked pasta matches the outbreak strain tied to chicken fettuccine alfredo; consumers urged not to eat affected products.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for several ready-to-eat pasta meals that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm). The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked the meals of at least 19 hospitalizations and four deaths.

The federal warnings cover products sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s and follow new test results linking contaminated pasta to the ongoing listeria outbreak associated with chicken fettuccine alfredo meals.

FSIS said one of the producing companies collected samples of the FDA-regulated, pre-cooked pasta used in its meals. The linguine tested positive for listeria, and further analysis showed it is genetically related to the current outbreak strain.

FSIS previously announced a recall connected to this outbreak in June and continues working with FDA, CDC, and state health partners as the investigation evolves. The agency expects additional updates and urged consumers to check back frequently for new information.

Products under the alert:

Sold at Walmart : MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE, 12-oz clear plastic trays, “best if used by” SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; OCT 01, 2025. The label shows EST. 50784 or EST. 47718 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Sold at Trader Joe’s: TRADER JOE’S CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCINE ALFREDO, 16-oz plastic trays, “best if used by” 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, or 9/27/2025, with P-45288 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

What to do

FSIS is concerned that affected items may still be in home refrigerators or freezers. Shoppers who purchased these products should not consume them. Throw them away or return to the store for a refund.

Questions and contacts:

Product inquiries: Nate’s Fine Foods, 916-677-7303 (Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. PT).

Food safety help: USDA Meat & Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov.

Report a problem with meat, poultry, or egg products: Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System (available 24/7) at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

FSIS said it will update the public health alert as new information becomes available.