Shoe Recalls and Lawsuits

Birkenstock USA of Novato, Calif., is recalling about 15,200 pairs of Birkenstock Kids’ Mogami Sandals Sizes 24-28 sold in the U.S. and Canada.

A plastic rivet can detach from the sandal’s ankle strap, posing a choking hazard for young children.

No incidents or injuries are reported.

This recall involves the Birkenstock “Mogami Kids” sandal in sizes 24-28 for children up to age 3. The sandals are black, ultra-blue, pink, and icy acid lime.

The plastic rivets used to attach the back strap to the side of the sandal are pink on the pink sandal and black on all other sandals.

“BIRKENSTOCK” is printed on the sandal’s footbed and on the buckle.

The sandals, manufactured in Germany, were sold at retailers nationwide including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Foot Locker and online at Birkenstock.com and Zappos.com from March 2021, through May 2021, for about $50.

What to do

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sandals away from children and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Birkenstock USA toll-free at (844) 505-4055 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET) or online at www.birkenstock.com and click on “Preventive Product Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.