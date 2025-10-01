Sea Port recalls jumbo raw shrimp over possible cesium-137 contamination

Voluntary recall covers Sea Port brand frozen raw easy peel white shrimp, jumbo 16/20 count/lb, in 1-lb and 2-lb bags.

Distributed in small volumes to retailers in AK, CA, HI, MT, OR, WA and American Samoa between July 10 and Sept. 22, 2025; no illnesses reported.

FDA is investigating Cs-137 issues tied to an Indonesian processor and says no product that tested positive has entered U.S. commerce (as of Aug. 19).

Sea Port Products Corp., of Kirkland, Wash., is recalling a limited amount of Sea Port brand Frozen Raw Easy Peel White Shrimp, Jumbo 16/20 count/lb because the product may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with cesium-137 (Cs-137), a man-made radioisotope. The company says the recall is voluntary and precautionary. (USA Today)

Where it was sold. The affected bags were distributed in very small volumes to small retailers in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and American Samoa from July 10, 2025 through Sept. 22, 2025. Consumers are urged to check home freezers. (USA Today)

Why this is happening. The action comes amid an ongoing FDA investigation into reports of Cs-137 detected in shipping containers and frozen shrimp associated with Indonesian processor PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods). In an Aug. 19 update, the agency said no product that tested positive for Cs-137 has entered U.S. commerce, while it works with distributors and retailers on recalls “out of an abundance of caution.” FDA also placed the firm on an import alert to block shipments until safety issues are resolved. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Health context. Cs-137 can exist at low background levels in the environment; the primary concern is long-term, repeated low-dose exposure, which can increase cancer risk by damaging DNA. That risk profile is why regulators are advising against consuming potentially affected shrimp even though no illnesses are reported. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Product details: how to identify the recalled bags

Check the back of the bag near the UPC barcode for the lot/best-by codes below.

1-lb bag — Lot C10524 SO502 080 ; Best by 05/08/2028 ; UPC 659878010019

2-lb bag — Lot C10524 SO502 080 ; Best by 05/07/2028 ; UPC 659878008610

2-lb bag — Lot C10524 SO502 080; Best by 05/08/2028; UPC 659878008610

What consumers should do

Do not eat the recalled shrimp. Dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For questions, contact Sea Port Products at 425-896-0186 (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. PT).

Keep your receipt or a photo of the package/lot code for refund documentation.

See FDA’s advisory for ongoing updates tied to the Indonesian supplier investigation. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Prevention tips

Audit your freezer: Search by brand + size (1-lb/2-lb) and confirm lot/best-by against the list above.

Shop traceably: Prefer retailers that post recall notices at point of sale and on receipts/loyalty apps.

Stay subscribed: Sign up for FDA’s recalls & advisories email feed so shrimp and other seafood alerts land in your inbox. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

If you’re affected: quick guide

Isolate and bag the product to avoid mix-ups, then discard or return for refund. Sanitize any surface the thawed product touched. Monitor updates: FDA continues to update its shrimp advisory; check for expansions or additional brands. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Quick checklist