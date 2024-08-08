Samsung recalls 1.1 million electric ranges after fires, injuries

Samsung is recalling more than a million electric ranges following hundreds of fires and dozens of injuries.

Since 2013, there's been reports of around 250 fires after people or pets accidentally activated the front knobs, causing around 40 injuries and 18 fires that destroyed extensive property, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Now, Samsung is recalling 1,120,905 slide-in and electric ranges across 30 models sold from May 2013 to August 2024.

Retailers including Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot and Lowe's sold the ranges for between $1,250 and $3,050. They were made in Thailand.

In the table below, you can find the model numbers of the recalled Samsung electric ranges.

What to do

Samsung is offering locks and covers for the range's knobs. Owners can contact Samsung to receive a free set of knob locks or the covers to prevent the range from getting acccidentally switched on.

If a knob lock isn't present, children and pets should be kept away from the ranges. Owners should ensure the ranges are off before going to sleep.