Salmonella outbreak linked to Moringa Powder sold at Sam’s Club

The FDA and CDC are investigating a Salmonella outbreak tied to moringa leaf powder from India.

Member’s Mark Super Greens powder sold at Sam’s Club has been recalled nationwide.

Consumers are urged to throw away or return any recalled product to avoid illness.

Federal health officials are warning consumers not to use any Member’s Mark Super Greens dietary supplement powder after a multistate Salmonella Richmond outbreak was linked to contaminated moringa leaf powder imported from India.

The supplement powder was sold nationwide at Sam’s Club stores. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 10 people have fallen ill across several states, with nine of them reporting consumption of powdered dietary supplements.

Six of those affected used Member’s Mark Super Greens powder, while others consumed different moringa-containing products.

Tracing the source

An FDA traceback investigation pinpointed a single contaminated lot of organic moringa leaf powder — lot code VFD/ORG/MORP/L/24 with a best-by date of November 2027 — supplied by Vallon Farm Direct PVT LTD of Jodhpur, India. The powder was distributed through a U.S. importer to multiple supplement manufacturers and retailers, including Sam’s Club.

Testing by state health departments confirmed the contamination. The Virginia Department of Health found Salmonella in an open sample of moringa powder from a sick person’s home.

Similarly, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services detected the same Salmonella strain in an open container of Member’s Mark Super Greens powder. Whole-genome sequencing confirmed the bacteria matched the strain identified in outbreak patients.

Recall and consumer guidance

Sam’s Club has stopped selling and distributing Member’s Mark Super Greens powder and is notifying customers directly about the recall. Consumers who purchased the product are advised to stop using it immediately, throw it away, or return it to Sam’s Club for a refund.

Even though only one lot of moringa leaf powder was directly linked to the contamination, the recall covers all Member’s Mark Super Greens powder, regardless of lot code or expiration date, as a precaution.

The FDA continues to investigate how and where the contamination occurred and whether other products containing moringa leaf powder are affected. Updates will be posted as new information becomes available.

Consumers who have recently consumed moringa-based supplements and developed symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, or stomach cramps should contact a healthcare provider and report their illness to local health officials.