Safety Warning: HALO Bolt AC-DC charger

Consumers with chargers made before December 2020 should stop using them and dispose of them properly.

Fire and burn hazard from aging lithium-ion batteries

Affects HALO Bolt ACDC 58830 units made in or before December 2019

Stop use immediately and follow local disposal rules

Consumers are being warned to immediately stop using HALO Bolt ACDC 58830 portable chargers manufactured in or before December 2019. Reports include burn injuries and property damage due to the chargers catching fire. The risk is linked to the age of the product and its lithium-ion battery.

The affected chargers were sold at Best Buy and other retailers, both in stores and online, including QVC.com and Amazon.com. The chargers can be identified by the brand “HALO” on top and the model “BOLT ACDC 58830” on the back label. Only units with a manufacturing year code of 16, 17, 18 or 19 are affected.

The hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has received reports of these HALO chargers catching fire. One burn injury and several instances of property damage have been reported. The hazard is connected to lithium-ion battery failures, particularly in products manufactured before December 2019.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the HALO Bolt ACDC 58830 portable chargers made in or before December 2019. Dispose of the product in accordance with state and local ordinances for battery-powered devices. Do not attempt to use, repair or charge the affected units.