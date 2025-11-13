Safety Recall Roundup, Week of Nov. 13

Tesla recall for tens of thousands of Powerwall 2 units due to fire risk

Tesla Powerwall 2 battery systems may overheat and catch fire; owners should contact Tesla for free replacement.

Fire and burn hazard from overheating lithium-ion batteries

About 10,500 units sold between November 2020 and December 2022

Tesla offers free replacement; no injuries reported

Tesla, Inc. is recalling about 10,500 Powerwall 2 fully-integrated AC battery systems due to a risk of overheating, fire and burn hazards. These units, used for home energy storage and backup power, may stop functioning during normal use and potentially catch fire. The recall follows 22 reports of overheating, including six cases of smoking and five fires, though no injuries have been reported.

The hazard

The lithium-ion battery cells in certain Powerwall 2 systems can overheat and, in some cases, emit smoke or flames, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burns.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the affected Powerwall 2 units immediately and contact Tesla for a free replacement. The recalled units were sold online and through certified installers between November 2020 and December 2022.

Company contact

Contact Tesla Support at powerwallsupportna@tesla.com or toll-free at 877-961-7652, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. More details are available online at tesla.com/support/energy/powerwall/own/powerwall-2-replacement or tesla.com (navigate to Energy → Support → Powerwall → Owners).

Zigjoy-US recall of hundreds of children’s sleep sacks for burn risk

Parents should stop using Zigjoy sleep sacks with feet and request a refund due to burn hazard.

Children’s sleep sacks do not meet flammability standards

About 700 units sold in various colors and sizes

Refund available; no injuries reported

Zigjoy-US is recalling about 700 children’s sleep sacks with feet due to a failure to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The products, available in blue with an excavator print or pink with a bunny print, pose a burn hazard and risk of serious injury or death.

The hazard

The recalled sleep sacks violate mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a significant burn risk.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleep sacks and contact Zigjoy-US for a full refund.

Company contact

Contact Zigjoy-US by email at zjoy-us@outlook.com, or visit zigjoy.com recall page or click “Recall” at the top of zigjoy.com for more information.

Belkin recall for tens of thousands of power banks and charging stands due to fire hazard

Fire and burn risks prompt recall of Belkin portable power products sold from August 2020 to August 2025.

Overheating lithium-ion batteries can cause fires and burns

About 83,500 units sold in the U.S.; additional units sold in Canada

Refund offered; at least one U.S. fire reported but no injuries

Belkin International is recalling about 83,500 portable power banks and wireless charging stands due to fire and burn hazards from overheating lithium-ion batteries. The products were sold nationwide and online from August 2020 through August 2025.

The hazard

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks and charging stands can overheat, posing serious fire and burn hazards.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the affected Belkin products and contact Belkin for a refund.

Company contact

Call Belkin toll-free at 800-223-5546 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit belkin.com/MMA008recall, belkin.com/BPB002recall, or go to belkin.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Great Lakes Wholesale International recall of thousands of battery packs for ingestion hazard

Consumers should return select battery packs lacking child-resistant packaging to prevent serious injuries.

Button and coin cell batteries lack required child-resistant packaging and warnings

About 32,600 packs sold nationwide through various retailers

Refund available; no injuries reported

Great Lakes Wholesale International is recalling about 32,600 select battery packs due to missing child-resistant packaging and required warning labels. Ingesting button or coin cell batteries can cause serious injury or death.

The hazard

The affected battery packs do not have child-resistant packaging or required warning labels. If a child swallows these batteries, it can lead to internal chemical burns, serious injury or death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled batteries and contact Great Lakes Wholesale International for a refund.

Company contact

Call Great Lakes Wholesale International collect at 708-597-6000 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email Recall@Glwholesale.com, or visit glwholesale.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page.

Trek recall for thousands of bicycles and wheels due to brake failure

Trek and Electra bicycles and replacement wheels may have faulty coaster brakes; stop riding and seek repair.

Coaster brakes may fail, causing crash risk

About 68,000 bicycles and wheels sold in the U.S.

Free repair available; no injuries reported

Trek Bicycle Corporation is recalling about 68,000 Trek and Electra-branded bicycles with coaster brakes and replacement rear wheels with coaster brakes. The recall addresses a potential crash hazard if the brakes fail to engage.

The hazard

The coaster brakes on the recalled bikes and wheels may not engage, causing riders to lose control and increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and wheels immediately and contact Trek for a free repair.

Company contact

Call Trek toll-free at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit trekbikes.com/us/en_US/company/legal_policies/safety_recalls/ or click on “Recalls” at trekbikes.com.

Mobi Games recall for over 100,000 Zippee silicone toys due to choking risk

Parents should stop using Zippee silicone activity toys immediately and request a refund due to choking hazard.

Spherical ends can reach back of throat and cause choking

About 117,500 toys sold in the U.S. since November 2019

Refund available; one gagging and choking incident reported

Mobi Games, Inc. is recalling about 117,500 Zippee silicone activity toys due to a serious choking hazard. The flexible toys feature strings with spherical ends that can reach the back of a child’s throat.

The hazard

The spherical ends on the strings of the Zippee toy can pose a choking risk as they can reach the back of a child’s throat.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the Zippee toys and contact Mobi Games for a refund.

Company contact

Email recall@playmobi.com or visit playmobi.com/pages/product-recall or click on “Contact Us” at the top of playmobi.com for more information.

Bettina recall for doll sets with accessible button batteries

Consumers should stop use and return Bettina Doll Sets with Magic Light Unicorn due to battery ingestion danger.

Battery compartment easily accessed by children, posing ingestion hazard

About 380 doll sets sold on Amazon

Refund available; no injuries reported

Shantou Chenghai Xingzigu Toy Industry is recalling about 380 Bettina Doll Sets with Magic Light Unicorn because the battery compartment is easily accessible to children. Swallowing button cell or coin batteries can cause severe injury or death.

The hazard

The battery compartment in the unicorn accessory can be opened by children, exposing accessible button cell batteries that can be swallowed.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled doll sets and contact the company for a refund.

Company contact

Email bettinaaftersales@outlook.com for more information.

CPSC warning: Stop use of Langyi DaGiBayCn infant walkers due to fall hazard

Consumers should immediately dispose of Langyi DaGiBayCn infant walkers sold online due to risk of falls.

Infant walkers can fit through doorways and fail to stop at steps

Sold on Walmart.com and other platforms since March 2022

Stop use and dispose of product immediately

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns consumers to immediately stop using Langyi DaGiBayCn infant walkers. The products pose a significant risk of serious injury or death because they can fit through standard doorways and may fail to stop at the edge of a step.

The hazard

The infant walkers violate mandatory standards by being able to pass through doorways and not stopping at steps, increasing the risk of dangerous falls.

What to do

Consumers should stop use immediately and dispose of the product. Do not sell or give away the infant walker.

Company contact

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov. CPSC’s Hotline: 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

CPSC warning: Stop use of NyxQuark portable misting fans due to battery ingestion hazard

Consumers should dispose of NyxQuark fan remote controls immediately; batteries pose a serious ingestion risk.

Remote controls have accessible coin batteries hazardous to children

About 4,490 units sold online from May to September 2025

Stop use and dispose of remote; follow local hazardous waste procedures

The CPSC warns consumers to immediately stop using the remote controls for NyxQuark portable misting fans due to the risk of accessible coin batteries, which can be easily swallowed by children and cause severe injury or death.

The hazard

The remote controls violate mandatory safety standards and contain accessible lithium coin batteries. Swallowing these batteries can result in internal chemical burns, serious injuries or death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using and dispose of the remote controls immediately, following local hazardous waste procedures. Do not sell or give away the hazardous remote controls.

Company contact

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

